After a rain of penalties, Carlos Sainz will start from pole in the F1 Belgian GP: time, TV and classification

The Spanish will start from pole (REUTERS)

The Spanish Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) will come out first this Sunday on Belgian Grand Prixthe fourteenth of the World Cup formula 1which takes place at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit, where he finished second in qualifying, dominated by the Dutchman Max Verstappen (Red Bull), who will start from the bottom of the grid at be penalized for changing engine.

Sergio Perez (Red Bull) will start second and the Spanish Fernando Alonso (Alpine), will do so from third place on the grid. Czech marked the third time of qualifying and the Asturian double world champion the sixth, but they benefited from the sanctions (for the same reason as Verstappen) of the Monegasque Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) and his partner, the French Stephen Oconwho had marked the fourth and fifth time of qualifying.

Sainz, 27, achieved this Saturday his second pole since he races in F1, after the one he recently achieved at Silverstone (England), where he signed his first victory in the premier class. “Okay, I’m happy to start from pole position. But I didn’t like the difference that Max (Verstappen) and Red Bull have made us so much”, admitted the man from Madrid.

“We will have to look at why they are so fast”explained the son of the double Spanish world rally champion of the same name as soon as he got out of the car on the legendary track in the Ardennes.

your countryman Alonso will start from the second rowalongside the seven-time English world champion Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes), who finished seventh in the official timed, but thanks to the aforementioned penalties, will start fourth this Sunday at Spa.

The other Mercedes, the English one George Russellwill start fifth, from the third row, in which he will be accompanied by the Thai Alex Albon, who achieved the best classification of the season on the grid for Williams.

This will be a scheduled race 44 laps to complete a journey of 308 kilometers, and in it Verstappen will look for a comeback from fifteenth place; one position ahead of Leclerc, who, after the reorganization derived from the penalties, will do so from sixteenth. “With a car like this it would be a shame not to be on the podium; and that is our goal”, commented Verstappen after setting the fastest time in qualifying.

In total there were six sanctioned pilots. In addition to Verstappen and Leclerc, Lando Norris (McLaren), Esteban Ocon (Alpine), Mick Schumacher (Haas) and Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo) were also punished for the same reason.

HOUR: 13:00 GMT (10:00 ARG-URU / 09:00 CHI-PAR-VEN-BOL / 08:00 COL-PER-ECU-MEX)

TV: Fox Sports

TOP 5 WORLD RANKING

1- Max Verstappen (Red Bull) 258 puntos

2- Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) 178 points

3- Sergio Czech Perez (Red Bull) 173 points

4- George Russell (Mercedes) 158 points

5- Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) 156 points