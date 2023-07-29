After A Record Week, Barbie Will Make More Than $700 Million Worldwide By Sunday:

Greta Gerwig’s Barbie will end its run at the box office on Sunday with more than $700 million in ticket sales from all over the world. It was Warner Bros.

Movie with $578,500,000 in cash. Now, there’s no doubt that the movie will join the billion-dollar club worldwide and become the highest-grossing movie ever directed by a woman, not taking inflation into account.

After Second Week Of Screening Barbie Made $600 Million At Worldwide Box Office:

With Thursday’s sales, Warner Bros.’s Barbie has crossed $300 million at the worldwide box office, which is a new record. The movie directed by Greta Gerwig is going into its second weekend, and when today’s numbers are added up, it will have made $600 million around the world.

One thing is certain: Barbie isn’t just a big deal in the United States. The movie is a big hit everywhere it goes. Barbie has already made $40,2 million in the UK, $25,2 million in Brazil, $18,9 million within Australia, and $15,9 million within China, just to name a few places.

Barbie Is Expecting Earning Of More Than $70 Million Within Second Weekend In US:

All of this is happening with percentage drops from day to day that have never been seen before. It really feels like a Barbie world, and it will only get hotter as the weekend goes on. At the moment, Barbie is on track to make more than $70 million in its second weekend in the United States.

If that’s true, then the second weekend of sales for this popular doll will be higher than the first weekends of The Flash, Indiana Jones as well as the Dial of Destiny, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, as well as Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One. When you think about it, that’s a crazy thing to have done.

Barbie Had Earned $500 Million Through The Box Office:

“A $500 million domestic week through the box office is rare, like a perfect game within bowling or a no-hitter within baseball. It has only happened four times in the history of the box office, with just once outside of mid- to late-December.

“It’s never happened within July before,” says Paul Dergarabedian, the top box office expert at Comscore. “It is an amazing accomplishment, and a lot of it is because of the Barbenheimer craze, which has helped the fortunes of the whole theater market.”

With In North America Barbie Made $21.2 Million Upon Thursday:

On Thursday, Barbie made another $21.2 million in North America, bringing the total there to $258.2 million. This is the most money Warner Bros. has ever made in one week at the home box office.

The previous best was Nolan’s The Dark Knight, which made $238.6 million. On Friday, the movie’s earnings will go over $300 million. Gerwig’s movie has made about $320,3 million overseas as of Thursday, which is a huge amount.

How Come Barbie Has Done So Well?

Even though the hilarious Barbenheiner is a big part of why the movie was such a huge hit, at the conclusion of the day, Barbie is a very fun, feel-good films with a lot of heart. Similar to Super Mario Bros.

At the beginning of this year, Barbie became an event that everyone in the family had to see. It’s one of those great movies where everyone in the room wants to laugh and cry together.

Nearly every person has a minimum of a single memory of Barbie from their childhood, whether they played with them themselves or watched their peers or children do so.

Barbie cleverly uses this sense of nostalgia as a strong base for its rich comedy, which makes fun of female strength, dominance, and toxicity.

These themes have helped get people to watch the show more than once, and the fact that you can dress up as Barbie within your favorite pink clothes has helped make her the next big thing in pop culture.

We shouldn’t think that will change within its second weekend, since it’s finally fun again to go to a packed movie theater.

Few People Was Thinking That Barbie Can Make More Than $750 Million:

Now, the question is where Barbie will be in the world by Sunday. Some people think it could make over $750 million, which would make it the third-biggest movie of 2023 so far, even though it has only been out for two weekends.

At the moment, The Super Mario Bros. Movies from Universal $1.34 billion, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 from Marvel $844.8 million, and Fast X from Universal $704.9 million have made the most money around the world so far this year.

Barbie Can Make $90 Million Or More On This Weekend:

Sources say that Barbie could make $90 million or greater this weekend, which would be a drop of only 41 to 44 percent from Friday matinees. So, in 10 days, it could have made as much as $350 million at home.

In additional Barbenheimer news, Oppenheimer made a huge $10 million on Friday, bringing its total domestic earnings to $127.9 million. It ended Thursday with a big $292.6 million from all over the world.

After 10 Days It’s Close To $175 Million Which Indicated It’s A Drop Of 43%:

As with Barbie, the number of people who went to see it on Friday says that it will have a great second weekend and make $47 million, bringing its domestic total after 10 days to close to $175 million, which represents a drop of only 43%.

Can Barbie Become A Member Of The Billion Dollar Club?

After passing the $500 million mark, the next obvious question is whether or not it can reach the $1 billion mark. Even though the box office may shift at any time, given how fast Barbie has been making history, it’s almost certain that it can.

To put it into perspective, Barbie has earned more money in less than a week than pictures such as The Flash as well as Indiana Jones have ever made in their whole lives.

Its only new rival this weekend is Disney’s Haunted Mansion, but Mattel as well as Warner Brothers have probably already won that fight. You can watch the video for Barbie below while we await for another Barbie-filled weekend.

Haunted Mansion Made $3.1 Million On Thursday Preview At The American Box Office:

In other news, Disney’s new movie Haunted Mansion made $3.1 million within Thursday previews at the American box office. Haunted Mansion’s preview gross was more than $2.7 million, which was more than Jungle Cruise and $2.3 million more than Maleficent: Mistress of Evil’s preview gross.

The new movie, which is being directed by Justin Simien, hopes to do well because it is the only PG movie out there. It is on track for a slow start of around $30 million, but early returns show that the start could be closer to $25 million.