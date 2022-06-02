After a tough battle, Alexander Zverev ended Carlos Alcaraz’s dream at Roland Garros

*The German had to fight for more than three hours to beat the young Spaniard

The young Spanish phenomenon of 19 years, Carlos Alcaraz (sixth in the international ranking), who dreamed of his first semifinal at a Grand Slamit was eliminated by German Alexander Zverev (N.3) after a hard battle that concluded after 3 hours and 18 minutes of game.

The intensity of the show produced striking moments, given that the Iberian was not the player he is used to (made 56 unforced errors), and the German imposed his lethal service to seal his victory by 6-4, 6-4, 4-6 y 7-6 (9/7).

Despite the 43 left with which Alcaraz tried to despair the German, Beasts he was very patient to look for the spanish failure, supported mostly by the public that filled the Philippe Chatrier.

With chances of getting into his first Grand Slam semifinal, alcaraz he started nervous, with too many errors (16) and without hurting the rest (Zverev won 22 of 28 service points), which ended up costing him first set in 43 minutes, after giving up serve in the fifth game.

Against one of the best servers on the circuit (with a first regularly above the 200 km / h), alcaraz he had to take advantage of any break chance if he wanted to stand a chance in the match. And in the second set of the afternoon he already missed one and in the fourth of the second set the second, with another unexpected mistake (a forehand return to the second service of the German who left several meters behind the bottom line) that led to screaming several times “Can not be!” that was heard throughout the Philippe Chatrier.

Unlike Spanish, Beasts he did not forgive: he achieved the second break of the match in the following game and with his service, intractable, he placed himself 5-3 in that second set. Nevertheless, the tenth game could have changed the game: with a ball to go two sets up, Beasts committed double fault and Alcaraz had a point to equalize the mangabut again he committed a unforced error and the German was one set from semifinal with a ace.

Everything was against the Spaniard, but he showed again that despite his youth, he is a different player: when another would have sunk, Alcaraz began to take better, to play deeper and, above all, not to give away points so easily. He only needed to finally find a way to counteract the devastating serve of Beasts to get into the game and he did it at the right time, breaking the German’s serve in the tenth game of the third sleeve and win that set (4-6).

Everything was still very even in the fourth set and when it seemed decided, with the Spaniard conceding a break with a double fault alcaraz broke the German in the next game to put the 5-5when fulfilled three hours of play.

The outcome went to tie breakwhere Beasts imposed his greater experience and remained patient until provoked the failures of Alcaraz, who said goodbye to Philippe Chatrier with a standing ovation. The dream of the young teenager will have to wait.

