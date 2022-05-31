After a vibrant final, Diego Cocca made history with Atlas and became two-time champion in Mexico

The former Racing coach established himself in Aztec football for the second time in a row

Diego Cocca made history in Atlas of Mexico. is that the team azteca achieved the bi-championship by staying with the Closureafter the defeat by 2 a 1 ante pachuca in the definition of the series for the tournament title Shout Mexico C22.

The “Rojinegros” got their third star after those obtained in the 1950-1951 season and in the tournament Shout Mexico A21 with a global marker of 3-2 after winning 2-0 in the first leg. “We suffered a lot, it was very hard, we are very happy and proud, winning these titles is the best. I rescue the will of this campus that never gave anything up for lost, ”he told the network. Fox Sports the Argentine Diego Cocca, who came to the club to end the drought of the 70 years without conquests.

In the second leg, played at the stadium Hidalgo of Pachuca, the local team took the lead after eight minutes through the Ecuadorian Romario Ibarrawho defined with a shot inside the area after eluding two opponents.

The former Arsenal de Sarandí and Olimpo de Bahía Blanca, among other teams, Julio César Furch equalized at 45 minutes via penalty after the referee Fernando Hernandez decree it after reviewing a play in the WAS, since the defender Daniel Aceves he touched the ball with his hand inside the box.

pachuca He took the lead again at the end of the first half with a header from the Argentine Nicholas Ibanez after center sent by Victor Guzman from the left sector, but it did not reach him.

Atlas she was left with one less man at 82 minutes with the expulsion of the defender Hannibal Chala who saw the red card after the referee reviewed a play in the VAR where the Ecuadorian defender stepped on Guzmán’s ankle when both disputed the ball.

pachucawho was looking for his seventh title after those conquered in the tournaments Winter 1999, Winter 2001, Opening 2003, Closing 2006, Closing 2007 and Closing 2016, They tried to take advantage of the extra player to tie the overall score and send the game to extra time, but they couldn’t.

“We played a great game, I think the goal served to give the team a little peace of mind. It is something that cannot be described, I had to score the goal, but keeping the goal clean is a great job by the whole team, we knew that we had a lot at stake, we are happy”, Furch told the official broadcast.

In this way, Atlas became the third club in Mexico to win a bi-championship since the short tournaments were implemented in 1996. Pumas UNAM did it in the Clausura 2004 and Apertura 2004, and León did it in the Apertura 2013 and Clausura 2014.

“It was a very disputed final, Pachuca was a difficult and excellent rival, but the heart of this team was stronger to take us the two-time championship”, he said in dialogue with Fox Sports the Colombian Camilo VargasArcher of the Atlas.

In Guadalajarahost city of the Atlas, thousands of fans celebrated at the Glorieta de los Ninos Heroes, located in one of the main avenues of the city located in the western state of Jalisco. The red and black club wrote a new golden page in its history. And he did it under the guidance of Diego Martin Cocca.

