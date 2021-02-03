“After a while the people who can’t breathe”: the reaction of the doctors at the start of the Caribbean Series

Governor Quirino Díaz, along with his wife and children, was in the main box, in addition to Mayor Luis Guillermo Benítez (Photo: Twitter)

In the Mexican state of Sinaloa, located in the north of the country, The activities of the Caribbean Series 2021 started, despite the pandemic and the criticism received by the entity and its president, Quirino Ordaz.

Despite the levels of contagion and the population found in hospitals, State authorities approved the holding of baseball games and the presence of people in the stands for seven days in a row.

In context, Sinaloa is not only in the orange color of the epidemiological traffic light, but it is also located in the list of the 10 entities with the highest probability of turning red for maximum risk.

During the night of Sunday, January 31, a video where some doctors from the entity appear went viral on social networks. In the images, a doctor can be seen recording with her cell phone the start of the event with fireworks and declaring the following: “And after a while the people who cannot breathe arrive.”

In the clip, which is 13 seconds long, You can see the Teodoro Mariscal stadium, where after two games that began at 10 and 14 hours, Mexico faced the Colombian national team starting at 9:30 p.m.

The reaction of the doctors to the start of the Caribbean Series (Video: @DimeFred)

Although the Sinaloan authorities have allowed a capacity of 45 percent, Despite the orange traffic light, the images that were disseminated on social networks show how hundreds of people packed the premises.

Governor Quirino Díaz, along with his wife and children, was in the main box, as well as Mayor Luis Guillermo Benítez. According to official figures, the municipalities of Mazatlán, Ahome, Culiacán and Guasave are the ones with the highest infections and deaths.

Reports from the Ministry of Health, with a cut-off date of February 2, They noted that the state of Sinaloa has 31,310 confirmed cases and 4,726 deaths from COVID-19.

In this sense, according to the latest update of the technical document, the Mexico City, State of Mexico, Nuevo León, Guanajuato, Jalisco, Querétaro, Morelos and Puebla they are the localities with the highest number of active cases. By contrast, Campeche and Chiapas they are the states that have the least amount of active infections.

This is reflected in the colors of the epidemiological traffic light in force until February 14, where in color Red 13 states will remain: Mexico City, State of Mexico, Morelos, Puebla, Hidalgo, Querétaro, Guanajuato, Jalisco, Nuevo León; Guerrero, Colima, Nayarit and San Luis Potosí joined; in color verde, no entity.

The state of Sinaloa has 31,310 confirmed cases and 4,726 deaths from COVID-19 (Photo: Juan Carlos Cruz / Cuartoscuro)

In yellow, Chiapas and Campeche; and in orange the remaining 17 states: Baja California, Baja California Sur, Sonora, Sinaloa, Durango, Zacatecas, Coahuila, Tamaulipas, Veracruz, Tlaxcala, Michoacán, Aguascalientes, Oaxaca, Tabasco, Yucatán, Quintana Roo and Chihuahua.

The Mexico City, the State of Mexico, Jalisco, Guanajuato, Puebla, Veracruz, Nuevo León, Baja California, Sonora and Coahuila They are ranked as the 10 localities that have registered the highest number of deaths and that together represent more than half (63.8%) of all those in the country.

Regarding the occupation and hospital availability at the national level, of the 34,841 general beds to care for patients with coronavirus, an occupation of 19,604 beds (56%) was registered, being the Mexico City (87%) and the State of Mexico (82%) the entities with the highest hospital occupancy.

Of the 10,702 beds with ventilators enabled nationwide to care for the most critical patients due to the disease, 5,568 beds (52%) are occupied. Here, the Mexico City has 82% occupancy, the State of Mexico 75% and Nuevo León 73%, being the states with the highest occupation in the country.

MORE ABOUT THE SUBJECT:

Images of the governor of Sinaloa are outraged at the start of the 2021 Caribbean Series in a full stadium

In Spain, Álvaro Fidalgo, reinforcement of America, was classified as the “Iniesta of Real Madrid”

Carlos Salcedo revealed that he preferred to sign with Chivas, despite having an offer in Europe