After a year, Mamata Banerjee met the Governor at Raj Bhavan… what happened after all?

Kolkata: The preparations for the assembly elections in West Bengal in 2021 are in the final stages. Chief Minister cum Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee has gone to Raj Bhavan on Wednesday to meet state Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar in the midst of changing political atmosphere before the election. At present, the subjects discussed between the two, it has not been known, but after the meeting, Governor Dhankhar had made a tweet, which was deleted shortly and then a new tweet. Also Read – Bengal Election 2021: Mamata Banerjee’s statement on Laxmi Ratan Shukla’s resignation, said this …

Let me tell you that last time on 17 February 2020, Mamta Banerjee went to Raj Bhavan. About 320 days later, the Governor and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met at the Raj Bhavan. After a long time, Mamta Banerjee has gone to Raj Bhavan and met Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar. Also Read – Mamata Banerjee: There is a struggle in the story of CM Mamata Banerjee, never had to sell milk for food

The Governor made a tweet shortly after Mamta Banerjee came out of the Raj Bhavan. He wrote that the new year greetings were exchanged between the two. Shortly afterwards, this tweet was deleted and a new tweet was made. In a new tweet, Governor Dhankhar wrote, ‘Chief Minister came to Raj Bhavan. I wished him a happy New Year. ”On the other hand, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee did not say anything about why she had gone to Raj Bhavan. Also Read – Mamata Banerjee: Women who have shaken leftist roots in Bengal, know the story from floor to hail

It may be noted that the whole world knows the dispute between West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar. Both have been face to face on many issues.