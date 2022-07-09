After a year of waiting, the new trailer for Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown disappoints fans

Nacon’s returning driving saga showed just seconds of gameplay on Nacon Connect.

In May we learned the news that Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown was delayed until next year, but fans expected to have noticeable news during this month of July. The veteran driving franchise now returns from the hand of Nacon with a new title, which is why it appeared last night during Nacon Connect.

The trailer barely shows game contentHowever, he did it in an unsuccessful way. In the trailer that heads the news you can see for yourself that the video does not offer great things, a fact that has disappointed the community. There are only 54 seconds of images of cars with a voiceover that talks about the relationship that the driver has with the vehicle.

It is in the final part that we see a few very brief moments of a couple of cars touring the city of Hong Kong, but of course it is insufficient after a year of waiting. In fact, there are numerous complaints and the YouTube video of the trailer has been filled with negative comments.

Be that as it may, and after the delay that we have already mentioned, Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown is scheduled to launch sometime in 2023, when it will arrive on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X | S and Nintendo Switch. The PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions that were announced at the time have been cancelled, so it won’t be coming to those platforms.

