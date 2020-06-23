After Accidental Season 5 Leak, Netflix Makes Lucifer Season 6 Official With Fun Video

Affirmation of Season 6 has been a very long time coming for Lucifer followers, who had been twice dealt the devastating information of the collection’ cancellation – as soon as on Fox and as soon as on the streaming service. Final yr, Netflix concurrently thrilled and crushed followers with the information that Season 5 was occurring, however that it will be the present’s final. As anticipated, the Lucifer viewers who fought exhausting to get the present on Netflix after it was cancelled by Fox had been removed from happy to listen to concerning the finish.