After achieving success with Elden Ring, its authors plan “multiple projects” for the coming years

From Software has published several job offers to cover different areas of video game development.

From Software is not stopping. Elden Ring, his latest great success, has not stopped receiving updates that, in addition to correcting errors, also add small surprises for the most observant. And, moving away from the adventure through the Middle Lands, the developer is also working to restore the online mode of the Dark Souls saga, which was disabled last January after detecting a security breach.

However, this does not mean that the idea machine has stopped. After all, the studio has just published a tweet with job offers that cover various areas of video game development. Not many details have been given about the company’s plans, but its website states that “From Software is looking for developers to play a central role in multiple new projects“.

“Let’s work together to create rewarding experiences to be enjoyed by players around the world”. If we follow the thread of this web page, we see that From Software seeks to expand its staff with experts in game design, programming and animation, as well as graphic designers, technical artists, specialized personnel in sales and more.

In this way, From Software looks towards a future full of video games, and it seems that it could soon present its next project. However, Miyazaki wants to continue evolving as a director of titles, and that is why he is already thinking of developing games that move away from what has been seen so far in the studio and explore a fantasy with a higher level of abstraction.

