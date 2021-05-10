After administering oaths to Mamta Banerjee’s ministers, the Governor gave the edict … So that is the top of democracy

West Bengal Governor, Jagdeep Dhankhar, West Bengal Violence, Governor, Mamata Banerjee, TMC, Information: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankad has given the recommendation of democracy to Mamata Banerjee’s cupboard after swearing in 43 ministers lately. Governor Dhankar stated that within the puts the place violence happened after the election, the location may be very being worried. In case your vote reasons your demise and belongings harm, then this can be a signal of the top of democracy. Additionally Learn – West Bengal Cupboard swearing: Mamta Banerjee’s new cupboard, 43 ministers sworn in

The governor stated in entrance of Mamta Banerjee and the brand new ministers of her cupboard provide on the swearing-in rite, “Other folks in democracy have made up our minds to vote so they’ve to pay for his or her lives and human rights.” In case your vote reasons your demise, sabotage and loot of belongings then it’s the finish of democracy. Additionally Learn – Mamta Banerjee wrote to PM Narendra Modi, said- provide oxygen, differently other folks will die

In democracy, other folks made up our minds to vote, so they’ve to pay for his or her lives and human rights. In case your vote reasons your demise, belongings sabotage and loot, then that is the top of democracy: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar %.twitter.com/WB0lRdQ9nA Additionally Learn – West Bengal Violence: MHA’s staff reached Raj Bhavan taking inventory of post-election violence in West Bengal – ANI_HindiNews (AHindinews) Would possibly 10, 2021

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar stated, in spite of no reaction from the state executive in regards to the control, visiting the puts the place violence happened after the election

Will do

Governor Jagdeep Dhankar stated, the state executive has been asked that the governor needs to consult with the violence affected spaces and helicopters must be made to be had. He refused to offer any answer in writing and stated unofficially that the helicopter would now not be supplied. Allow us to let you know that when the elections in West Bengal, about 16 other folks have been killed within the violence at quite a lot of puts.