After Adolescence Congress, now NSUI has handed a answer to make Rahul Gandhi Congress President

New Delhi: The Nationwide Scholars Union of India (NSUI), the coed wing of the Congress, handed a answer to make Rahul Gandhi the nationwide president of the celebration. The answer was once handed at the concluding day of the two-day assembly of the NSUI government. The long run roadmap was once mentioned on this assembly. Allow us to inform you that a couple of days in the past the Adolescence Congress had additionally handed a an identical answer.

"NSUI in its two-day Nationwide Govt 'Sankalp' speaks in a single voice and proposes that Shri Rahul Gandhi be appointed because the President of the Indian Nationwide Congress," the answer stated. NSUI stated that the scholars really feel protected below the guardianship of Rahul Gandhi and his visionary management against socio-political governance.

It additionally handed a answer to have a good time the seventy fifth anniversary of independence around the nation and stated that it might prepare techniques associated with scholars. On this assembly, many senior leaders together with Congress' nationwide spokesperson Pawan Kheda, Congress Scheduled Caste Morcha President Nitin Raut, Minorities Division chairman Imran Pratapgarhi additionally reached.