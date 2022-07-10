After agreeing with Pogba and Di María, Juventus pressed the accelerator to sign another player from the Argentine national team

Juventus pressed the accelerator and will seek to close the signing of Nahuel Molina (Photo: Reuters)

The hegemony of nine seasons that he maintained Juventus in Italian football was abruptly cut two years ago. The titles of Inter and Milan marked the end of the dominance of the entity from Turin, which could not even be on the podium during those tournaments. Afflicted by the demand to take power again, the Old lady began a deep replacement process with the bet focused on the stellar signings of Paul Pogba y Angel Di Maria.

The planning to retake local control also has another surname linked to the Argentine team: Nahuel Molina. Brilliant season at Udinese, the Italian newspaper TuttoSport confirmed in the last hours that the side emerged from Boca Juniors He is chosen to be the replacement for Juan Cuadrado in the post and, as far as he could tell Infobaethe transfer would be closed in the next few hours. It should be noted that although it is one of the symbols, the Colombian soccer player would put an end to his fruitful stage in the Old during this pass market.

The Video The medical exams have already been carried out and Pogba landed in Turin this Friday to imitate the former Paris Saint Germain. I know hopes that on Saturday the last details of the negotiation of the Juve with Udinese and that Molina imitate those who will be his new companions. The versions in the Italian media warn that the signing would be closed to change of 20 million euros and they would make him a contract for five years.

The 24-year-old footballer went free from Xeneize in 2020 after not agreeing to renew his contract and ended up in the Udinese Italian, with which extended their bond until 2026 a year later. Sumo 68 submissions so far there, where he also stood out with his potential scorer: shouted 10 goals between the various competencies. Affirmed in the right lane of the Argentine team heading to Qatar, Molina became one of the most outstanding footballers in his position: Lionel Scaloni used it in 17 games between 2021 and 2022.

Molina signed ten goals with the Udinese shirt (Photo: Reuters)

It is not the only open deal of the Juvewho has in his wish to reinforce the other side with the Brazilian Emerson Palmieri that he will have to return to Chelsea after his loan from Olympique Lyon but would not be among Thomas Tuchel’s priorities.

After the departures of Álvaro Morata, Paulo Dybala, Giorgio Chiellini and the possible goodbye of Matthijs de Ligt, coach Massimiliano Allegri is focused on rearming the squad and in the endless rumors another figure of the Argentine team also appears on the radar as it is Leandro Paredes, who would have his days numbered at PSG. But so far there have been no further details regarding this interest.

Ángel Di María already uses Juventus clothing (Twitter / @juventusfces)

