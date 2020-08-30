After all, what is going on! After Sunny Leone, Neha Kakkar now tops this college

Kolkata: After Bollywood actress Sunny Leone, now famous playback singer Neha Kakkar has been named in the merit list of a college in Malda district of West Bengal. Neha’s name was seen at the top of the merit list of Manikchak College, Malda. According to college principal Anirudh Chakraborty, this mistake was noticed on Friday after the list was revealed. The college administration fixed it immediately and prepared a new list. Also Read – Sunny Leone tops the merit list of Kolkata College? Tweeted and see you in the next semester

The principal said on Sunday, “We have lodged a complaint at the local police station and cybercrime cell. The admission process of our college is conducted by an agency in Kolkata. We have no information of students applying for admission. ” He further said, “The state government is trying to make the online process of entrance examination for admission to college smooth and transparent, but some people are trying to spoil the state’s higher education system. This is somebody’s prank. ” Also Read – Sunny Leone wins in West Bengal entrance exam, college administration said – someone has done mischief

Earlier, Sunny Leone’s name has been found at the top of the merit list released for admission to the undergraduate course at Kolkata’s Ashutosh College. Sunny’s name was on the top of the merit list of another college in the state. All these cases are under investigation. Also Read – Announcement of new dates of lockdown in West Bengal, know when and what will be opened, what will be closed

