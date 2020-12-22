After all, what is this New Coronavirus Strain and how dangerous it is, know its every thing…

New Coronavirus Strain: The arrival of a new type of Coronavirus in Britain has increased the difficulties for many countries. There has been a worldwide outcry over the increase in the rate of infection with this new virus (New Coronavirus). Ever since this new coronovirus has been identified by scientists, there has been a panic in the whole world. It is being said that this new virus looks more dangerous than before, and it is completely different genetically. Also Read – New type of corona virus not found in India at present, no effect on vaccine: Health Ministry

This new virus of Corona was found in the UK in December 2020, which scientists have named VUI-202012/01 and is being called the first “variant under investigation”. As scientists are searching for more information about the variant, whether its mutation is dangerous. Also Read – SOP released on new strains of Corona – RT-PCR test of passengers from UK is necessary, isolation wards will be different for infected people

According to the news, the new variant of Sars-Cov-2 can transmit up to 70 percent more than the old variant. But there are still many unanswered questions that are necessary to know about the virus. This new form is growing very fast. Also Read – Panic of Coronavirus strain, 7 passengers returning from UK leave Covid-19 Positive

Let’s know everything about this new virus

-Virus has a tendency to change or mutation. Whenever the virus enters its host, it rapidly changes its form. If he is weak in changing the form, then his cells die. But sometimes when the host’s cells are weak, the virus becomes strong and infectious.

-Coronovirus SARS-CoV-2 has spread worldwide. But this new virus which has been found in the UK is mutating very quickly and due to this it can make the host a victim quickly. Due to the rapid spread, it is being called a “super spreader”.

According to the World Health Organization, this new version of Kovid-19 has started in South-East England. This version came to the attention of researchers in December, when it began to change its appearance more frequently in parts of southern England.

Researchers studying the genome of this new virus observed that this virus has mutated 23 times. Due to mutations, these viruses are spreading rapidly, due to this, research is going on on how dangerous they can be. It may be that they are dangerous or it may be that they have no effect.

Eight mutations have been found on spike proteins in new variants. Dr Ravi Gupta, a virus specialist at the University of Cambridge in England, said that modeling studies suggest that it can be twice as contagious than the variants that have occurred in England so far.

Neil Ferguson, a public health researcher at Imperial College London, estimates that the transmission rate of variants is 50 percent to 70 percent compared to other variants in the United Kingdom. But still more research is needed.

Wendy Barclay, a virologist at Imperial College London, said the increase in transmission is considered at least partially because it can make children “as susceptible as adults”.

– WHO epidemiologist, Maria Van Kerkhov, said on Monday that “the information we have so far is that the disease has not changed” and research is being done on how dangerous it is. However, the new virus is likely to make people more seriously ill.

Till now, this virus has not been found in India, but the way it is spreading rapidly, we need to be vigilant. In the same way, corona also spread to many countries all over the world.

Well, the work of Pfizer and Maderna vaccine is going on fast and vaccination has also started. Apart from these two vaccines, research is going on on many types of vaccines. These vaccines can be helpful in fighting the new corona type. Provided that their mutations are correctly known and effective on them.