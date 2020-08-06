After all, who is Manoj Sinha, whom BJP handed over the command of Jammu and Kashmir

new Delhi : Manoj Sinha, who was a Member of Parliament from Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh and was the Telecom Minister and then Minister of State for Railways during the first term of PM Modi’s cabinet, has been appointed as the Lieutenant Governor of the state after the resignation of Jammu Kashmir Deputy Governor Girish Chandra Murmu. Manoj Sinha has been a senior BJP leader in eastern Uttar Pradesh, though he was defeated by BSP’s Afzal Ansari from Ghazipur in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Now the Modi government at the Center has given him a new responsibility. The reason for this is being told that the Central Government wants to conduct elections in Jammu and Kashmir, for which the appointment of a political person as the Lieutenant Governor was wanted, by talking to all the political parties, by restoring peace in Jammu and Kashmir. Could and there will be elections in the coming time.

It is being said that the central government has expressed confidence in Manoj Sinha for the preparations for the upcoming election, and because of this, GC Murmu has resigned from his post. Although Murmu has also been a former administrative officer, the Center has now appointed Manoj Sinha to the post of Lieutenant Governor.

After the resignation of Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu, the President's Secretariat said on Thursday morning that the resignation of Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu has been accepted. It is to be known that on the evening of August 5, Girish Chandra Murmu resigned from his post. On this day, the removal of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir has completed one year.

Know who is Manoj Sinha?

Manoj Sinha is a senior BJP leader in Eastern Uttar Pradesh. When the BJP won a big victory in the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Manoj Sinha was the frontrunner in the race for the post of Chief Minister. It was believed that Sinha would take oath as Chief Minister. But Yogi Adityanath was made Chief Minister on behalf of the party. Now the central government has given a big responsibility to Manoj Sinha in Jammu and Kashmir.

Sinha contested the Lok Sabha elections from Ghazipur in 2019, but had to face defeat in a tough contest. During his time as Minister of State for Railways, there was a lot of discussion about his development work. Manoj Sinha was the frontrunner in the race for the post of Chief Minister after the BJP's landslide victory in the 2017 assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. However, the name of Yogi Adityanath was put forward by the party. The central government has again given a big responsibility to Sinha.