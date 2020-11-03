After all, why the citizens of Mizoram are insecure in Assam, what is the dispute between the two states

new Delhi: There has been a lot of violence between Mizoram and Assam over the border tension in the past. After this, the police force got down to control the situation after which the matter became somewhat quiet. This time Mizoram Home Secretary Lalbiyasang has written a letter to his counterpart in Assam due to rising tension in Mizoram and he has requested in the letter to ensure the safety of Mizoram residents (Mizo) in the state of Assam. Let us know that recently a person from Assam died in Mizoram, after which the matter seems to be deteriorating again. Also Read – Now the first death due to corona virus infection in this state of the country

In his letter written on Monday, the Home Secretary requested GD Tripathi not to take any kind of self-contained action against Mizo citizens living in Assam. I want you to ensure the safety of the people living in Assam. At the same time, I urge to protect trucks and vehicles loaded with inflammable goods on the routes of Assam.

Let me tell you that tension has been going on between Assam and Mizoram since last month because the houses of many people were destroyed by some anti-social elements in the past. After this, a situation of dispute arose between the two states and violence was also seen. At the same time, the tension was further aggravated after the recent death of an Assam citizen living in Mizoram. In this regard, the Assam government says that the deceased was kidnapped earlier in Mizoram. But the Mizoram government is describing the deceased as a trafficker of narcotics.