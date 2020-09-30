After all, why there is a dispute about Krishna’s birthplace in Mathura, know the full story behind it ..

Krishna Janmbhoomi Controversy: After the controversy over the Ram Mandir, the dispute has now erupted over the birthplace of Krishna in Mathura. Like the Ram janmbhoomi, the battle of Sri Krishna’s birthplace was not announced at all, things from the past to the present are being said behind it. Explain that there is a demand to remove the Idgah mosque built during the tenure of the Mughal ruler Aurangzeb in the Krishna Janmasthana complex. Also Read – Uma Bharti speaks before verdict on Babri demolition- ready to face every punishment for Ram temple

The great thing is that the case went on for 136 years over the dispute of Mathura Shri Krishna's birthplace and the Idgah royal palace. After which in August 1968, a compromise was reached on stamp paper of only two and a half rupees. On the suggestion of the then DM and SP, the Sri Krishna Janmasthana Seva Sangh and the Shahi Masjid Idgah Committee had entered into an agreement on ten major points.

Historians believe that Aurangzeb destroyed the Kesavnath Temple at this place and built the royal Idgah Mosque there. In the year 1935, the Allahabad court handed over the legal rights of the land to the Hindu king of Varanasi, where the mosque stands today.

With the commencement of construction of Lord Shri Ram temple in Ramnagri Ayodhya, the matter of Shri Krishna’s birthplace in Mathura’s city Mathura has reached the court. In para 117 of the judgment in favor of Shri Ram temple, the Supreme Court has clearly mentioned ‘Sankalp Amar Raheen’, this sentence can become a case in this case also

In a claim filed in the court of Civil Judge Senior Division Chhaya Sharma on behalf of Shri Krishna Virajaman and seven others, he has demanded to own the 13.37 acres of land of Shri Krishna’s birthplace and remove the royal Idgah mosque here. Along with this, the agreement between Masjid Samiti and Sri Krishna Janmasthana Seva Sansthan has been termed as invalid.

Senior Supreme Court advocate Harishankar Jain and his son Vishnu Shankar Jain filed suit on behalf of Shri Krishna Virajman and other parties. Hrishankar Jain pleaded for 40 years and Vishnu Shankar Jain in the Ram temple case for 10 years.

According to advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, Raja Veer Singh Bundela rebuilt the temple at Sri Krishna’s birthplace in 1618 at a cost of Rs 33 lakh. Information about this is found in various books. In 1670 Aurangzeb demolished the temple and removed the idols from there. A decree of this was issued.

Yadunath Sarkar, who wrote several books on Mughal rule, also has a copy of Farman in the book ‘Anat Dots of Aurangzeb’. Writer traveler Nicolam Manucci has also mentioned this in his book ‘Istoria do Mogar’. After the victory of the Mughal rulers in the war of Govardhan on April 5, 1770, the Marathas rebuilt the temple. In 1803, the British came to Mathura, in 1815, they auctioned 13.37 acres of Katra Keshavdev Temple, bought by Raja Patnimal of Banaras.

Historians believe that the temple built for the third time during the reign of Alexander Lodi was destroyed and then the fourth time Aurangzeb destroyed the temple. Now again, the matter of building a temple in Krishna Janmabhoomi has arisen in full swing, which has reached the court. After the permission to build the Ram temple, people here are also looking forward to building the temple.