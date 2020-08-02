After Amar Singh’s death, Amitabh Bachchan tweeted this photo of himself, didn’t write a single word

New Delhi / Mumbai: Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan, who was very close to him after the death of Rajya Sabha member Amar Singh in a hospital in Singapore, has shared a photo of him, in which he is seen bowing his head, however, with this photo he also has a single The word is not written But this photo is expressing his sentiment. Also Read – Amar Singh and Amitabh Bachchan were firm friends ever, know what was the reason why there was such a rift in friendship

Please tell that after getting infected with Corona virus, Amitabh Bachchan is admitted to Nanavati hospital in Mumbai, where he is undergoing treatment. Also Read – PM Narendra Modi and Vice President condole the death of Amar Singh, expressing their condolences by tweeting

T 3612 – pic.twitter.com/znSkQa2Sl6 Also Read – Amar Singh Passed Away: Amar Singh, former Rajya Sabha MP and former SP leader, dies at 64 after prolonged illness – Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 1, 2020

Amar Singh had a very close relationship with Amitabh Bachchan’s family. However, their relationship was later seen to be cracking. Bachchan’s wife and actress Jaya Bachchan remained a member of the Rajya Sabha from SP. Singh regretted his comments against Amitabh Bachchan in February this year.

Amar Singh wrote on Twitter, “Today is the death anniversary of my father and I have received a message from Senior Bachchan ji about this. At this stage of my life, when I am fighting for life and death, I regret my extreme reactions to Amit ji and his family. God bless them all. ” After rumors of Amar Singh’s death in March this year, he had put a video on Twitter by writing ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ and said that he is awaiting surgery in Singapore and will return soon.

In the video shot by Amar Singh from his hospital bed, he said that the current problem is nothing compared to the medical problems of the past. He said that he hopes to return to India as soon as possible after the surgery is completed.