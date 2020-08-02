After Amit Shah, the Governor of Tamil Nadu and BJP State President of UP turned out to be Corona positive

new Delhi: In the grip of Corona virus infection in the country, after the news of Union Home Minister Amit Shah being infected with Corona Varayas on Sunday, information has now come to light that the Governor of Tamil Nadu, Banwari Lal Purohit and the BJP State President of UP Dev Singh, also with the Corona virus Has turned positive. Also Read – Amitabh Bachchan recovers from Corona, arrives home from hospital ‘Jalsa’, tweeted

Please tell that today, 62-year-old Kamala Rani Varun, Cabinet Minister of Uttar Pradesh, died today in a hospital in Lucknow due to Corona virus. At the same time, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan and BJP state VD Sharma are also getting treatment due to corona virus infection. Also Read – Sourav Ganguly gave important information about women’s IPL, this year in UAE…

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit has been found infected with coronavirus in the investigation. According to the hospital bulletin, the Governor of Tamil Nadu, Banwari Lal Purohit, has been infected with the corona virus and has been advised to live in a separate home. Also Read – Total Shutdown in Sunday: To prevent corona, this state will now have complete lockdown on Sunday, these rules will be there till August 31

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit (in file pic) tests positive for # COVID19. He is asymptomatic and clinically stable. As the infection is mild, he has been advised home isolation & will be monitored by the medical team of Kauvery Hospital: Kauvery Hospital, Chennai pic.twitter.com/iWBz20Lcjm – ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2020

The Cauvery hospital in Chennai said in its bulletin, Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit was found positive for COVID-19. Due to mild infection, he has been advised for home isolation. He will be supervised by the medical team of Cauvery Hospital.

UP BJP state president Swatantra Dev Singh tweeted, “I was seeing early signs of corona, due to which I got my Kovid-19 checked. During the investigation, my report has been corona positive. I request all the people who come in contact with me to quarantine themselves as per the guidelines and get your inquiry done as per the requirement.

Uttar Pradesh BJP President Swatantra Dev Singh tests positive for # COVID19. He has been advised by the doctors to stay in home quarantine. pic.twitter.com/kh3rElYfQQ – ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 2, 2020

Independent Dev Singh tweeted, “On the advice of the doctor, I am currently home quarantined at my residence. I request all the citizens to take full care and strictly follow the guidelines of the government.