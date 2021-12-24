After assembly Rahul Gandhi in Delhi, Harish Rawat’s lyrics – step, step up, Congress songs are being sung…

Uttarakhand, Delhi, Harish Rawat, Congress, Uttarakhand Meeting Election 2022: Uttarakhand (Uttarakhand) former leader minister of (ex CM) Harish Rawat has in spite of everything agreed to as soon as once more take steps for the Congress and sing the songs of the Congress. Harish Rawat stated after assembly Congress chief Rahul Gandhi in Delhi at his place of dwelling with birthday party leaders from Uttarakhand, stated, step, step up, Congress geet gaya ja… (Kadam, kadam badhaye ja, Congress ke geet gaye ja) I can be the face of elections in Uttarakhand (I can be the face of election campaigning in Uttarakhand) .Additionally Learn – Court docket Order: FIR will have to be lodged towards policemen who began canine combat throughout raid at suspect’s area

Harish Rawat stated, for the sake of Uttarakhand of lifestyles, it will have to be spent on Uttarakhand. We will be able to sing Congress songs and spend our lives on Uttarakhand. He stated that I can be the face of the Congress birthday party throughout the Uttarakhand meeting elections. Everybody had a gathering with our chief Rahul Gandhi in view of the Uttarakhand elections, it was once made up our minds that Harish Rawat will be the chairman of the marketing campaign committee within the upcoming elections. Additionally Learn – Hate speech in Haridwar’s ‘Dharma Sansad’: Priyanka Gandhi stated – it is going to be unhealthy if those that incite violence are left

“Kadam, kadam badhaye ja, Congress ke geet gaye ja…I can be the face of election campaigning in Uttarakhand,” says Congress chief Harish Rawat after assembly of Uttarakhand Congress leaders with the birthday party management at Rahul Gandhi’s place of dwelling in Delhi %.twitter.com/cLJqr170uT – ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2021

Additionally Learn – Case registered after large outrage over provocative speeches in Haridwar, 1 nominated

At the query of CM, Rawat stated that during Congress a privilege has all the time been with the Congress President and the Congress President makes a decision the chief later. The face of the Leader Minister will probably be made up our minds after the elections. The issues that had been there are actually long gone. All is easily in Congress, BJP will have to see its house first. Once you have directions from the nationwide management, the entire problems had been resolved.

Within the backdrop of the talk over former Leader Minister Harish Rawat’s remark, the Congress top command had known as its senior leaders of the state to Delhi on Friday.

The leaders who had been known as to Delhi integrated Harish Rawat himself, State Congress Committee President Ganesh Godiyal, Legislature Birthday party chief Pritam Singh and previous state president Kishor Upadhyay. A senior chief of Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress had informed that, on behalf of the Congress management, senior leaders of the state had been requested to succeed in Delhi via 10 am on Friday.

Allow us to tell that earlier than the proposed meeting elections in Uttarakhand in early 2022, Congress Normal Secretary Harish Rawat had accused the group of non-cooperation with him on December 21. Because of this a brand new disaster had arisen in entrance of the Congress birthday party. Some Congress leaders had additionally expressed fear over the placement. After this, the birthday party management from Rawat known as him for a gathering in Delhi. Best Congress leaders and senior leaders additionally held a gathering in this.

Allow us to tell that earlier than the proposed meeting elections in Uttarakhand in early 2022, Congress Normal Secretary Harish Rawat had accused the group of non-cooperation with him on December 21. Because of this a brand new disaster had arisen in entrance of the Congress birthday party. State Congress election marketing campaign committee chairman and previous CM Rawat had stated in a tweet, “It’s not atypical, the ocean of ​​elections needs to be floated, the group’s construction is both turning its again as a substitute of extending a hand of cooperation at maximum puts.” Status up or taking part in a damaging position.”

Rawat had stated within the tweet that the facility has left many crocodiles there and on whose orders they’ve to swim, their representatives are tying my fingers and toes. Time and again a concept comes within the thoughts that Harish Rawat has had sufficient, swam so much, now it’s time for leisure.

Then again, Rawat had stated that once more a voice is emerging from one nook of his thoughts that “Na dainyam na bhagatam.” He stated, “I’m in a state of significant quandary, the brand new yr would possibly display the best way. I’m positive Lord Kedarnath will information me on this scenario.”