After assembly with PM Modi, Uddhav Thackeray mentioned – ‘I didn’t move to satisfy Nawaz Sharif’

New Delhi: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray met PM Narendra Modi lately. CM Uddhav Thackeray talked to PM Modi on many different problems together with Maratha reservation, GST. It’s believed that the assembly between PM and CM Uddhav Thackeray is essential and additionally it is being mentioned so much. Additionally Learn – PM Modi met Uddhav Thackeray, BJP chief Devendra Fadnavis mentioned – I have no idea what’s the distinction between the 2.

Uddhav Thackeray reached Delhi to satisfy PM Narendra Modi. After this, Uddhav Thackeray, speaking to the media, additionally gave a frank solution. There’s a large number of dialogue in regards to the assembly of Uddhav Thackeray, who shaped the federal government with Congress and NCP, after keeping apart from the BJP. Such questions had been additionally requested through the media to Uddhav Thackeray. Relating to this, Uddhav Thackeray mentioned that we aren’t in combination politically, it does no longer imply that our dating is over. I didn’t move to satisfy any Nawaz Sharif (former Pakistani Top Minister). (Major koi Nawaz Sharif se milne nahi gaya tha). There’s not anything incorrect with a non-public assembly like this. Additionally Learn – Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray met PM Narendra Modi, mentioned Maratha reservation and Cyclone Toute

We will not be politically in combination however that doesn’t imply our dating has damaged. ‘Major koi Nawaz Sharif se nahi milne gaya tha’ (I didn’t move to satisfy Nawaz Sharif). So if I meet him (PM) one by one in individual, there’s not anything incorrect with it: Maharashtra CM Thackeray in Delhi percent.twitter.com/zQQir5t5ZD Additionally Learn – Mamata Banerjee’s goal on PM Modi, mentioned – it took 4 months to announce the loose vaccine, many of us misplaced their lives – ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2021

Uddhav Thackeray mentioned that PM Modi has listened to us critically. Many delicate problems were mentioned. This was once Uddhav Thackeray’s 2nd assembly with the PM.