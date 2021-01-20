After attending the funeral of a distant uncle, 16 members of the same family died of COVID-19

After attending the funeral of a distant uncle, 16 members of the same family died from COVID-19 (Photo: Justin Hamel / Reuters)

Despite the fact that the application of the vaccine against COVID-19 represents hope to mitigate the spread of the disease, the death and hospitalization figures in Mexico continue to be alarming. Its about fourth country in the world with the most accumulated deaths from the SARS-CoV-2 virus, with 140.704, according to data compiled by John Hopkins University.

Each case represents a story, entire families have suffered loss or have been separated because of the illness. In an interview for the newspaper Millennium, José Martín Chávez Enríquez He said that after attending a funeral for a distant uncle, 16 of his blood relatives died of coronavirus.

“I haven’t even had time to cry, I’m kind of stunned. My mother died the day before; I still have my father sick at home, and my sister has already managed to get by. I don’t know where the strength comes from to keep going, “he told the national newspaper.

Mexico is the fourth country with the most deaths caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus (Photo: Reuters)

The wake took place in the municipality of Cuautitlán Izcalli, where they met to offer their condolences to their uncle’s relatives; however, they did not know what they were exposed to, and many relatives were infected.

“ The virus swept away, wiped out almost the entire family, they became ill and died. My 62-year-old mother was in bed, but she became serious and I had to take her to the Vicente Villada Hospital, and she did not survive. I cremated her and I have her remains in my house because I don’t even have time to go to the cemetery. In addition to this death, there is also that of his grandfather and those of three of his direct uncles, who after testing positive died of the disease.

Chávez Enríquez, who owns a spa, told Millennium who had to use your savings to pay for medical, oxygen and medicine cats, “I have spent about 80 thousand pesos, my other relatives have spent about 200 thousand pesos.”

The Ministry of Health registered 1,641,428 positive cases and 140,704 deaths from COVID-19 nationwide (Photo: EFE / Luis Torres)



Although he also attended the funeral, he did not contract the virus. However, one of the biggest regrets for him was not being able to give his mother a good burial, because “Everything is so fast, you have to incinerate them, they can’t be buried” . “I agreed to the interview because I want all people to know and see how important it is to take care of and protect themselves from this disease” , was the final comment he made to the medium.

Last Sunday, January 17, the Ministry of Health (SSa) registered 1,641,428 positive cases and 140,704 deaths from COVID-19 at the national level. Meanwhile, 2,064,296 negative infections and 2,121,929 people studied since the viral transmission began in the country.

Additionally, the SSa estimated that 108,550 (6%) patients had symptoms in the last 14 days, which represents individuals who potentially contribute to the transmission of the virus. In terms of hospital occupancy and availability until January 16, the Serious Acute Respiratory Infection Network (SARI) indicated that there are 13..815 general beds available ,. and 19,602 occupied. With fan, a 5,999 patients can access before the 5,213 that are saturated.

The coronavirus disease continues to present the worst figures since the epidemic began in the country (Photo: Daniel Augusto / Cuartoscuro)

The entity with the highest occupancy in general hospital beds and with ventilators is Mexico City, as it has a saturation of 88 and 86%, respectively.

To attend to patients in critical situation due to COVID-19, the State of Mexico has 19% availability, Nuevo León with 27%, Baja California with 41%, Tlaxcala with 42%, and Hidalgo with 49%. Another 26 states have more than 50% of places enabled to care for people who need mechanical ventilation to recover.

However, there is good news regarding the immunization report. According to the agency, in the last 24 hours they have been applied 5,378 doses of the antigen produced by Pfizer-BioNTech, thereby accumulating 468,708 vaccinations against COVID-19.

