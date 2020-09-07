After Ayodhya, Kashi and Mathura will ‘liberate’ Akhara Council! Said – Legal battle will be fought

Prayagraj: After the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, Akhil Bhartiya Akhara Parishad, an organization of sage saints, has announced to free Kashi and Mathura. In the emergency meeting held at Shri Math Baghambari Gaddi of Akhil Bhartiya Akhara Parishad, sage saints unanimously passed a total of 8 resolutions. Akhara Parishad President Mahant Narendra Giri said that if a consensus is not reached, a legal battle will be fought through the court in a constitutional manner. Like Ayodhya, he has also sought support from RSS-VHP for the liberation of Kashi and Mathura. Also Read – Ram Madir Construction Date: Date of construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya! Without leading money, this country’s leading company will build a grand temple

The Akhara Parishad has said that the Akhara Parishad, with the help of VHP and RSS as well as other Hinduist organizations, will launch a big movement to liberate Kashi and Mathura. Mahant Narendra Giri said that Yogi Adityanath has a capable government in UP and Hindus living in Muslim-majority areas in the state need not fear, but in Maharashtra, sadhus are unsafe and their murders are happening. The Akhara Council has thanked Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his action in the matter of growing love jihad.

He has appealed to the government not to ban the Magh Mela to be held in Prayagraj in January and has said to organize the Magh Mela as per the guidelines of the Central and State Government. The Akhada Council has demanded a place for saints and mahatmas by banning institutions in Magh Mela. This time a small number of saints and saints will be included in the tradition of circumambulation of Prayagraj. There was also a demand for a CBI inquiry into the Palghar incident. Apart from Chairman Narendra Giri and Secretary Harigiri, representatives of all the 13 Akharas were present in the meeting.