After Bachelor Peter Weber’s 2020 Finale, The Best Source For Bachelor Spoilers Has Clearly Changed

Peter: We are going to see. Are you studying something proper now? Am I giving something away?

Tiffany: I feel it was #2 as a result of he was smiling actually massive.

Jimmy: Oh! However perhaps he was doing that to attempt to throw us off.

Tiffany: And he turned slightly purple, although, like he is seen her bare.

Jimmy: Are you able to reply that query? Have you ever seen any of those girls bare?

Peter: I am not going there. I am not going there.

Tiffany: Look how purple he is turning, although!