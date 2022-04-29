After becoming champions, Lionel Messi’s PSG looks for another victory in Ligue 1 against Racing de Strasbourg

After being crowned champion of France, the Paris Saint Germain moves to the Meinau Stadium to face the Racing de strasbourg, which is in the midst of a fight to reach the qualifying positions for European competitions. It is the party that opens the date 35 from Ligue 1a day marked by mourning Marseille-Lyon Sunday.

The game did not start well for him. PSG – who went out with Lionel Messi, Neymar and Mbappé of starters – because the local cast found the advantage in just two minutes of play. Kevin Gameiro who won his back Kimpembeopened the scoring with a shot from his right foot after a good assist from Lucas Perrinwho left him in front of goal with a long, deep pass.

From there, the strasbourg he compacted his lines and began to move en bloc to shut down passing lanes all over the field. The directed of Julien Stephan They bothered the powerful Parisian cast on each possession and bet on hitting on the counterattack. Even the WAS annulled them a goal converted by Thomasson following a Ajorque offside in the previous action.

However, the Paris Saint Germain It is a team that does not forgive when spaces are opened and, in a passage that the locals sought to press high, Neymar he received the ball in midfield and saw Kylian Mbappé at full speed down the left wing. The Brazilian put in an exquisite filtered pass that allowed Mbappé make it 1-1 in the 24th minute.

After achieving equality, the Paris Saint Germain tried to give the game a frenetic pace but did not succeed, partly due to inaccuracies on the part of his offensive players but also due to a good defensive work by the Racing Strasbourg. Neither of the two teams was fine in the final meters and went into the break tied.

PREVIA

After last Saturday’s draw against Lens (1-1) that served to proclaim themselves champions, the Parisian cast face the final stretch of the championship without much at stake beyond securing some records and individual distinctions, such as the top scorer award for Kylian Mbappécurrent scoring leader with 22 goals.

To the box led by Mauricio Pochettino then there will be the clashes against Troyes, Montpellier y Metz to close the championship. Although they have already lifted the trophy, they will aim to finish the campaign with as many points as possible.

On the other hand the Racing Strasbourg ranked 6th, with 56 pointsand he doesn’t expect to find himself facing a team on vacation. “There is always the honor of wearing the shirt and being honest with the integrity of the competition”assured his coach Julien Stephan.

The Alsatian team, which is performing above expectations this year but has just lost last Sunday against Lille (1-0) –their first loss in three months (five wins and six draws)– they hope to return to the positive path of results to achieve qualify for one of the European competitions the next season. They are only one point away from fifth place, A series.

strasbourg is one of the best local teams in the highest category of French football, since it has accumulated 34 points in their 17 partieswith only the PSG (47) y Rennes (37) with better numbers.

The race at the top of the classification will continue on Saturday with the Renneswho is 3rd with 59 units, receiving the Saint Etienne. And the weekend ends with the duel between the Olympic Marsella (2nd) and the Lyon (8th), in a game that is always high voltage guarantee and that it is presented as the last opportunity for the visitors to climb positions and fight to qualify for a European tournament.

Likely formations:

Strasbourg: Salts; Guilbert, Perrin, Nyamsi, Djiku, Caci; Thomasson, Prcic, Bellegarde; Gameiro, Ajorque. DT: Julien Stephan

PSG: Donnarumma; Marquinhos, Ramos, Kimpembe; Hakimi, Verratti, Danilo, Bernat; Messi, Mbappe, Neymar. DT: Mauricio Pochettino

Referee: Ruddy Buquet

Estadio: Meinau Stadium

Hour: 20:00 CET / 19:00 GMT

16:00 Argentina and Uruguay

15:00 Chile, Paraguay, Bolivia and Venezuela

14:00 Peru, Colombia and Ecuador

13:00 Mexico City

TV: ESPN

