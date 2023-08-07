After Being Accused Of Atisemitism, Jamie Foxx Says He Is Deeply Sorry:

Jamie Foxx is sorry for words he made in an Instagram post that has since been taken down that some people thought were anti-Semitic.

“I would like to apologize to the Jewish community as well as everyone who was hurt by my post,” the 55-year-old star said in a statement on Saturday, referring to his post from the day before, which he had since deleted. “I now know that the words I chose hurt people, and I’m sorry.

A Fake Person Betrayed Foxx:

“Just to be clear, I was betrayed through a fake friend. That’s all I meant when I said “they,” nothing else.” Foxx ended his apology by saying that he loved and supported “everyone,” including “the Jewish community,” and that he was sorry again.

Foxx wasn’t the only actor who got caught up in the Instagram scandal. Jennifer Aniston seemed to click the “like” button next to Jamie Foxx’s now-deleted “they murdered this dude called Jesus” post, and the actress has since spoken out against racism.

“This truly makes me ill,” Aniston said in a message on Instagram Stories. “I didn’t ‘like’ this post on plan or by chance.

And most importantly, I would like to make things clear with myself and anyone who has been hurt by this coming up within their feeds. I don’t agree with hatred of Jews. And I really can’t stand any kind of HATE. Period.” Foxx did get a lot of positive feedback for how he handled the show.

On Saturday Music Producer Breyon Prescott Wrote To Defend Foxx:

In addition to the actor’s explanation, Saturday, music producer Breyon Prescott wrote, “Everyone who knows you knows you don’t hate anyone! You’re the best, so don’t let anyone convince you otherwise.”

Porscha Coleman, an actress, said, “People can’t even talk without someone getting upset. You were certainly referring to someone you believed was your friend but who proved out to be a traitor. These days, people are so sensitive!”

Mark Birnbaum, who’s Jewish and runs a show, said on Instagram that Foxx is “the most accepting, non-anti-Semitic person out there.” Birnbaum said, “He has only unconditional love for everyone, even us Jews.” “Let’s move on to the next story that makes no sense.”

Many Other People Who Talked About Foxx Also Mentioned How He Had Shown Support For The Jewish Community In The Past:

Other people who talked about Foxx also mentioned how he had shown support for the Jewish community in the past. In 2017, he played at a birthday party for the singer Drake with a bar mitzvah theme and at the barmitzvah of a Jewish friend.

Foxx’s Instagram post caused a big stir two weeks after he said he had been treated earlier this year for a health problem he didn’t say much about.

Foxx said within a video upon the platform that the issue had sent him “to hell as well as back” and made him go through “potholes” on the way to getting better. But while greeting those who helped him, he denied rumors that he was blind or crippled and said, “I’m coming back.” And I can still work.”

Foxx Got An Academy Award For His Role As Ray Charles Within Movie Ray:

Foxx got an Academy Award for his role as Ray Charles in the picture Ray, which came out in 2004. In July, the Netflix comedy They Cloned Tyrone, in which he starred with John Boyega, was the last thing he did.

And when he got sick within April, he was in the middle of making Back within Action, a Netflix comedy in which Cameron Diaz had her first part in a movie in almost 10 years.