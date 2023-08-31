After Being Charged Of Breaking SAG-AFTRA Protest Rules, Selena Gomez Seems To Take Down An Instagram Post:

Selena Gomez’s Instagram post that mentioned her Hulu show “Only Murders in the Building” was taken down after many of her fans said she broke SAG-AFTRA strike rules.

The post looked like it was a film from the comedy show’s set. Gomez tagged the official “Only Murders within the Building” Instagram account in the video’s description and wrote “Missing and wanting.”

Before it was taken down from Gomez’s page, the post got more than 1.1 million likes within 15 hours. The person has tried to get in touch with Gomez’s agent. SAG-AFTRA chose not to say anything about the situation.

What Rule About Strikes Did Gomez Break?

A source says that SAG-AFTRA’s strike rules say that members can’t talk about their work in chats with the press or on social media while the strike is going on.

The story says that Gomez didn’t tell her followers to view the show within the post, but the fact that she tagged the official account for the show made her followers think that the video was from the filming location of the show. It’s still not clear if this goes against the strike rules or not.

People Who Saw The Tag Thought That The Clip Was From The Filming Location Of The Hulu Show:

Followers thought that the video was from the set of the Hulu show because of the tag. People were talking about whether or not that was against the rules.

Many of Gomez’s fans accused her of shaming, and one fan said the post was “tone deaf” in the midst of the strikes. Only Murders within the Building’s third season started on Hulu upon August 8. New shows came out every week until October 3.

The show also stars Steve Martin as well as Martin Short. It’s about three people who get together to look into a death within the apartment building where they all live. They all like true crime podcasts. Mabel Mora, one of the three, is played by Gomez.

On Hulu, New Episodes Start Every Tuesday:

Gomez recently made news when her latest track, “Single Soon,” which came out on August 25, marked her return to music.

The song is a single that doesn’t belong to any record at the moment. Gomez can promote her songs as much as she wants because that doesn’t break the rules of the SAG-AFTRA strike.

Since 2020’s Rare, the star hasn’t put out a full-length record, but she did release the all-Spanish EP Revalación the following year.