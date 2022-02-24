After being deported from Australia, Djokovic added his second consecutive victory in Dubai: he beat Khachanov in straight sets

Nole’s celebration after beating Karen Khachanov (REUTERS / Suhaib Salem)

Novak Djokovic went ahead in his first ATP tournament of 2022 and qualified this Wednesday for the quarterfinals in Dubaisomething that the Spanish Roberto Bautista, recent champion in Doha and who was eliminated in the Emirati event, did not achieve.

The 34-year-old Serbian tennis player, whose world number one is threatened by the Russian Daniil Medvedev, won in two sets in his match on Wednesday against another Russian, Karen Khachanov (26th), by 6-3 and 7-6 (7/2), in 1 hour and 37 minutes.

Djokovic had made his return to the ATP tour on Monday, then with a 6-3 double win over Italian Lorenzo Musetti. It was his first meeting since his expulsion from Australia on January 16, where he was unable to play the first Grand Slam of the year due to not being vaccinated against COVID-19.

In Australia he experienced difficult times due to his conflict with the Australian authorities, until a court decision endorsed his expulsion from the country.

At the ATP 500 in Dubai, which distributes more than two million dollars in prizes, Djokovic can participate as a coronavirus vaccine is not mandatory to enter the United Arab Emirates.

In any case, Nole did not rule out complying with the vaccination so as not to find himself vetoed from the most important competitions, putting his season at risk. “I have an open mind… Everything is possible in life, We will see how the situation evolves, but for the moment I have decided not to do it”, He pointed out a week ago, in an interview in which he had accepted that “I missed playing tennis after everything I’ve been through”.

The prospect of participation in Roland Garros and Wimbledon seems feasible to the extent that France and the United Kingdom they are easing health restrictions, but the vaccine is still necessary to participate in the US Open in August. There is a long way to go by then, but in March two Masters 1000the second category of tournaments in the men’s tennis circuit, Indian Wells (from March 7 to 20) and Miami (from March 21 to April 3).

For now, in the Dubai quarterfinals, the Serbian will face the Czech Jiri Vesely (123rd), who surprised the Spanish Roberto Bautista (15th) in the second round, 6-2 and 6-4.

Bautista arrived at the Dubai tournament after winning the Doha tournament last Saturday, his tenth title on the ATP circuit.

In the other part of the table, the Russian Andrey Rublev, number 7 in the world and recent champion in Marseille, came back in the second round against the South Korean Kwon Soon-woo (60th) and won 4-6, 6-0 and 6-3.

Rublev will play in the quarterfinals against American Mackenzie McDonald (61st), who dominated Serbian Filip Krajinovic (44th) 6-4, 7-6 (9/7).

With information from AFP

