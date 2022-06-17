After being left out of Formula 1, Russian driver Nikita Mazepin targeted Mick Schumacher

Nikita Mazepin was a teammate of Mick Schumacher until he had to leave Haas a few days before the start of the season

the output of Nikita Mazepin of Haas days before the start of the season formula 1 It was one of the big issues in the world of sports in the first months of the year. The Russian runner was marginalized from the American roots team in the midst of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, taking into account the sanctions that existed against athletes of his nationality but mainly with the focus on his father’s close ties with Vladimir Putin.

Completely away from the Máxima, the man who only got to tour for a year aboard the Haas car assured that no one from that team spoke to him again and made an ironic comment against Mick Schumacherhis former teammate with whom he never had a good relationship and is currently not having a good year in F1. “The results speak for themselves, I don’t need to add anything”declared before the Russian media Match TV as replicated by different specialized media.

The German had a best performance of 11th place and did not add any points in 2022, while his teammate Kevin Magnussen –who replaced Mazepin in a hurry– signed a 5th place and twice finished 9th, even though he has gone two races without finishing the competition.

The 23-year-old Russian is looking for how to continue his career after leaving F1, but he does not stop expressing his surprise at the treatment he received from his former teammates: “If a mechanic or someone I worked closely with was fired, I would have sent him a message regardless of what I thought of the person or the management”.

In the meantime, he continues to dream of having an opportunity again in the main motorsport category: “I would not hesitate to get behind the wheel again and take advantage of the first opportunity I get. Everything is possible. Magnussen is in great shape after his departure and has shown what he can do. I would like to repeat his success story. Four months ago I could not imagine that everything would change so quickly. Now I can’t imagine that in four months everything will be fine, but I hope so”.

When the news of his departure from Haas became known, during the first days of March, Nikita had made a post on Instagram to express his anger: “Dear fans and supporters, I am very disappointed to hear that my Formula 1 contract has been terminated. While I understand the difficulties, the FIA ruling plus my permanent willingness to accept the proposed conditions to continue were completely ignored, and no process was followed in this unilateral step”

