After being removed from the post of Deputy Chief Minister, Sachin Pilot made the first tweet- ‘Truth be upset, not defeated’

new Delhi: After being removed from the post of Deputy Chief Minister and President of the State Congress Committee in Rajasthan, Sachin Pilot said on Tuesday that truth can be disturbed and not defeated. After the Congress high command's decision, he tweeted, "Truth can be disturbed and not defeated."

Significantly, the Congress on Tuesday removed the pilot who revolted against the Ashok Gehlot government of Rajasthan from the posts of Deputy Chief Minister and State President. With this, the party, taking a tough stance, immediately removed two ministers of the government, Visvendra Singh and Ramesh Meena, who went into the pilot camp.

Please tell that now Govind Singh Dotasara has been made the new president of Rajasthan unit of Congress. Earlier Sachin was a pilot on this post, but after all efforts to convince him for three days, the party has removed him from the post of Deputy Chief Minister and State President. At the same time, Uma Bharti and many BJP leaders have accused the Congress party and Rahul Gandhi and his family for sidelining Sachin Pilot.

