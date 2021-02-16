After being run over by a car, Fernando Alonso was discharged and prepares for the start of Formula 1

Fernando Alonso leaving the hospital (Twitter: @chacho_lml).

The pilot Fernando Alonso He was discharged and left a hospital in Bern, Switzerland on Monday, where he was hospitalized for four days after having been operated on for a jaw fracture, after being hit by a car while training with his bicycle last Thursday. The Spaniard, who will return to Formula 1 after two seasons of absence, hopes to be ready for the start of the activity on March 12 at the pre-season tests in Bahrain.

His team, Alpine F1 Team, confirmed Alonso’s discharge: “After a 48-hour observation period in the Swiss hospital, Fernando Alonso has been discharged to continue his recovery at home. You will now have a short period of complete rest before progressively returning to training to prepare for the start of the season. As always, thank you for your wishes in the recovery of Fernando ”.

This morning the first images of the Spaniard leaving the Inselspital in Bern appeared. Although the discharge was due yesterday, the fact that the hospital did not issue discharges on Sunday caused the process to be delayed until today.

“He looked completely normal, absolutely fit. He didn’t look hurt at all. Of course I did not see his jaw injury, the mask covered everything, “said the person who took the photos in statements for the Swiss edition of the portal 20 minutes.

“I immediately recognized that it was Alonso. I’m a huge fan of F1 so of course I knew what it was like. And since he had an accident, it was logical that he was in the hospital. He came from dentistry and headed for the main part of the hospital. A doctor accompanied him, “he added.

The accident suffered by the two-time F1 champion of 2005 and 2006 and WEC (World Endurance) champion in the 2018/2019 financial year, was in a training session near his home in Lugano, where he usually develops his physical preparation. It is common for the Asturian to publish photos on his social networks of his bicycle on which he trains alone or sometimes accompanied.

Alonso always performs his practices with all the security measures, but he could not avoid the incident. As it transpired on the site Soymotor, a driver would have turned left on a two-way street to enter a supermarket. The maneuver is not allowed and the Spaniard, who was coming from the opposite side, ran into the vehicle and ended up hitting the right side of the car.

He was treated quickly and transferred to the health center in the Swiss capital. At first Alpine F1 Team did not mention his fracture, but only admitted the fact, the next day the diagnosis was confirmed and he underwent surgery.

At 39, the Spanish returns to the Maximum with the aim of being able to achieve at least one podium. The potential of the car would be since in 2020, Daniel Ricciardo achieved two third places and with the previous name of the team, Renault, although the structure is the same. After this bad drink due to the accident, Alonso will prepare to get on the A521, the name of the French monoposto.

