After Being Taken Off Netflix, Warrior Nun Will Come Back As A Movie Trilogy:

After months of protests and hashtags, Warrior Nun has been brought back to life. The fantasy drama that Netflix ended after only two seasons will come back to be a series of feature films, the show’s executive director Dean English said in a video on Tuesday.

“I’m thrilled to tell you that Warrior Nun will be back as a trilogy of movies,” English said. “Once again, a set of three full-length movies.”

He then hinted that there might be more big news within the future and said that the movies might represent the start of a bigger Warrior Nun world with “films as well as TV series following personalities we already know.”

The Story Of Warrior Nun Comes From A Comic Book:

The series is based upon the comic book Warrior Nun Areala by Ben Dunn. It follows Ava, a young woman who dies and is brought back to life by a holy item that is placed in her back when she wakes up.

She then finds out that she is part of an old group called the Order of the Cruciform Sword, whose job is to fight monsters on earth.

Even though it didn’t have enough people to keep it going, the show still has a strong fan group, which English says is what made him decide to bring it back.

When the show was dropped on the platform in 2022, it joins an increasing number of other sapphic shows that had been put on hold.

But from the beginning, there were people who never gave up believing the story would keep going. Given that Hollywood is currently on strike, English’s video message from the executive director was short on information.

“One thing we need to talk about is the strike that actors and writers are on in Hollywood. And because of that, we can’t say anything about that right now,” he said.

Simon Barry, Who Made Warrior Nun, Told Fans On June 28 That They Were In For A Treat:

In a vague tweet at the end of last month, the show’s author, Simon Barry, hinted that some good news was on the way.

Barry wrote upon June 28: “I’m happy to tell you that Warrior Nun is coming back, and it’s going to be a lot more epic than you can imagine because of all of your voices, passion, as well as amazing work.” “There will be more to tell! SOON! Thank you so much!”

Simon Barry made the Warrior Nun series. He also ran the show and was one of the biggest fans of the show after it was canceled.