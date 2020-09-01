After birth, the poor parents could see the face of the son, the doctor made the deal because of this

Uttar Pradesh: After birth, the parents could only see their red face because the doctor had bid for the newborn child. Their child was sold in front of parents’ eyes. This shameful incident has come out of Agra district. After delivery in a private hospital in the city, the poor couple could not deposit 35 thousand rupees in the hospital, then their newborn child was signed. Also Read – AC bus was running on Yamuna Expressway, the woman was being raped inside, then ..

It is alleged that the doctor snatched the child and forcibly got him to thumb on the paper. On the other hand, the mother who gave birth to the child continued to beg, but her husband could not do anything because he was helpless. The family members of the victim have alleged that the parents could not pay the hospital fees, due to which the doctor said that if there is no money then the child will have to pay.

After this, the doctor got the parents to forcibly put a thumb on a paper and drove the newborn away by paying 70 thousand rupees. It is being told that the doctor had done the deal for the child for one lakh rupees, out of which 35 thousand rupees were taken in the name of depositing the arrears of the hospital. After that, the victim rushed away by giving 65 thousand rupees to the rickshaw driver.

On receiving information about the case, the health department team raided the said hospital. Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr. RC Pandey said that the hospital has been sealed on receipt of irregularities. It has been reported to sell the newborn child. Police will investigate this. After the matter came to the media, the police have started investigating the incident.

Please tell that Shiva Narayan, a resident of Shambhu Nagar in Agra district, is a rickshaw driver. He told that his house had gone into debt four months ago. On 24 August, his wife Babita suffered childbirth. He admitted his wife to the nearby Jaypee Hospital. Babita gave birth to a son. On August 25, when Babita and the baby came to discharge, the hospital paid a bill of Rs 35,000. The rickshaw driver was unable to pay such a sum, as he had only five hundred rupees.