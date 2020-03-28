After Briefly Reopening, China Shuts Down Movie Theaters Again

There was actually plenty of hope surrounding the reopening of film theaters in China. For each the home and overseas movie business, it meant films that had been ready for launch in China may lastly get an opportunity, and the studios which have been at a monetary standstill may have the ability to get again to enterprise. There was even a plan being put in place by the China Movie Group to re-release well-liked films, like China’s The Wandering Earth and the Avengers franchise, as a option to attempt to get folks to return to the theater. Now, that is all on maintain as soon as once more.