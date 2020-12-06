After Burevi, storm in Tamil Nadu may create ‘Arnab’

CHENNAI: The southern part of India has experienced several storms in the last few months. Recently, cyclone Burevi affected Tamil Nadu badly. But now there is news that another storm may hit Tamil Nadu. The name of this storm is cyclone Arnab. Also Read – Burevi Cyclone Latest News: Cyclone cyclone crisis, NDRF teams deployed in these coastal cities of two states

After Burevi and a few other cyclones, Hurricane Arnab could create a furore in the Indian Ocean region. Please tell that the name of this storm has nothing to do with the name of Indian news anchor. The name comes from Bangladesh and is one of 169 names suggested by 13 countries this year.

On Saturday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami has deputed 11 ministers to personally handle the responsibility of the relief and rescue operations in the districts affected by cyclone 'Buryawi'. The Chief Minister has also asked the officers to work on war footing. An official release said that he also announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the family of seven people killed due to the cyclone.

A few months ago, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) released a new list of names of cyclonic storms. Many storms caused major damage in India.

How do storms get named?

Recently, a week after the cyclone ‘Amfan’ wreaked havoc in West Bengal, the southern part of the country faced ‘Nisarg’. Nature means nature and has been suggested by India’s neighboring country – Bangladesh. This name was added to the list prepared by the group of countries.

Bangladesh also suggested ‘Phani’, which knocked in Odisha on May 3, 2019 and caused massive destruction.

The naming of cyclones in the Indian Ocean began in 2000 and a formula was agreed in 2004. The next few cyclones will be named Gati (Dinam by India), Nirvana (Iran), Buravi (Maldives), Taukate (Myanmar) and Yas (Oman).

Tropical cyclones are named for helping the scientific community and disaster managers identify cyclones, create awareness and issue warnings effectively.

The World Meteorological Organization and the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific, in its 27th session held in 2000, agreed to the naming of tropical cyclones in the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea.

