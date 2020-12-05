After Canada, 36 UK MPs support peasant movement, ‘UN’ issue reached

New Delhi: A spokesman for UN Secretary General Antonio Gutaras and 36 MPs from various UK parties, supporting the protests by farmers in India, have said that people have the right to hold peaceful demonstrations and officials should let them do so. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reiterated support for the protesting farmers, despite India’s strong reaction to one of his earlier remarks. Trudeau had previously stated that Canada would always support the rights to peaceful demonstrations. Also Read – 5th meeting between the farmers and the Central Government getting irritated again! Now the next round of talks will be held on 9 December

“As far as India is concerned, I want to say what I have told other people raising these issues that people have the right to perform peacefully and the authorities,” UN Secretary-General spokesman Stephen Dujarric said on Friday. Let them do it. ” Also Read – Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar appeals to farmer leaders – elderly and children go back home from picket site

Dujarik was responding to a question related to the performance of farmers in India. Thousands of farmers have been demonstrating on several borders of the capital Delhi since 26 November demanding repeal of the three agricultural laws implemented in India in September. Also Read – Diljit Dosanjh reached Singhu border in support of farmers, said – no bloodshed is happening

A group of 36 MPs from various parties in Britain wrote to Foreign Minister Dominic Raab asking him to inform his Indian counterpart S. Jaishankar about the impact of the British movement on farmers against the new agricultural laws in India. .

The letter said that it is of particular concern to Sikhs in Britain and people associated with Punjab, although it also has a significant impact on other Indian states. Many British Sikhs and Punjabi people have taken up the matter with their MPs, as they are directly affected by family members and ancestral lands in Punjab.

This letter was released on Friday and it has been prepared by Labor Party Sikh MP Tanmanjit Singh Dhesi. It is signed by many MPs of Indian origin. These leaders include Virender Sharma, Seema Malhotra and Valerie Vaz as well as Jeremy Corbyn.

In this letter of MPs, the Minister has been urged to hold an immediate meeting with him to discuss the “worsening situation in Punjab”. Along with this, demanded to give updated information about any dialogue of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) with the Government of India on this issue.

FCDO said that it has not received the letter yet.

India termed the remarks of foreign leaders about peasant demonstrations as “misleading” and “non-essential” and said that this is a subject related to the internal affairs of a democratic country.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Anurag Shrivastava said on Tuesday about the comments of foreign leaders, “We have seen some such comments related to farmers in India which are based on misleading information.” Such remarks are unfair, especially when they pertain to the internal affairs of a democratic country. “

The ministry said in a strong message, “It would be better if diplomatic negotiations are not misrepresented for political purposes.”

India on Friday summoned Canadian High Commissioner Nadir Patel and told him that the remarks of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and some other leaders in relation to the farmers’ movement amounted to an ‘unacceptable interference’ in the country’s internal affairs.

The Foreign Ministry said that the Canadian diplomat was also told that if such activity continues, it would cause ‘serious damage’ to bilateral relations.

Tung Go, a member of the South Australian Parliament in Australia, had on Wednesday urged the Indian government that in any democracy its citizens should be allowed to exercise fundamental rights and to demonstrate it in a peaceful manner.

However, on the performance of farmers in India, the government has repeatedly said that new agricultural laws will provide better opportunities to farmers and new technologies will come in agriculture.

