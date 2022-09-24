After China’s threats, the US warned of the need for “peace and stability” in the Taiwan Strait

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi during the 77th United Nations General Assembly in Manhattan, New York (REUTERS/David ‘Dee’ Thin)

The head of the United States diplomacy, Antony Blinkhe told China’s foreign minister on Friday, Wang Yithe need for “peace and stability” in the Taiwan Strait.

Blinken “emphasized that Preserving peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait is critical to regional and global security and prosperity.”State Department spokesman Ned Price said.

Senior diplomats from the United States and China began a meeting this Friday in an atmosphere of high tension after the visit to Taiwan of the president of the House of Representatives of the United States, Nancy Pelosi, and the explicit promise of US President Joe Biden to defend the island claimed by China.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi shook hands in New York during the United Nations General Assembly, but did not respond to media questions when they met. They sat down to talk.

The State Department had previously said the meeting was part of the continued efforts by Washington to “keep open lines of communication and manage competition responsibly.”

The handshake of Antony Blinken and Wang Yi in New York (REUTERS / David ‘Dee’ Delgado)

The meeting comes after Biden said US forces would defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion.prompting an angry response from Beijing, which said it sent the wrong signal to those seeking an independent Taiwan.

Biden’s statement is the latest instance in which he appears to go beyond the long-standing US policy of “strategic ambiguity,” which makes it unclear whether Washington would respond militarily to an attack on Taiwan.

His comments were also the most explicit to date about the commitment of US troops to defend the island, although the White House insisted that its policy on Taiwan had not changed.

In a phone conversation with Biden in July, Chinese leader Xi Jinping warned about Taiwan, saying that “Those who play with fire will perish by it.”

Following Pelosi’s solidarity visit to Taipei early last month, China deployed dozens of planes and fired live missiles near the island.

In a speech delivered Thursday at the Asia Society think tank in New York, Wang said the Taiwan issue was becoming the biggest risk in China-US relations.

“If mishandled, it is very likely to devastate our bilateral ties.”Wang said, according to a transcript from the Chinese Embassy in Washington.

(With information from AFP and Reuters)

