After confirming the interest of Real Madrid, the representative of Erling Haaland also awakened the hope of Barcelona

Next to that of Kylian Mbappé, the name of Erling Haaland it is one of the most resonant in the days leading up to the start of a new transfer market in Europe. The young Norwegian striker is on everyone’s lips, after his intention to leave Borussia Dortmund was announced In the not too distant future.

While recently the CEO of the German entity revealed that there is great interest from Real Madrid in taking over his services, now it was his own Mino Raiola, the soccer player’s agent, the one who came on stage to talk about his client.

In statements to the television US from Portugal, the Italian businessman assured that the 21-year-old attacker you can wait for Barcelona to settle down economically to decide how to continue your career.

“Can Haaland wait for Barcelona? Haaland can wait for everyone. We do not have a pre-agreement with any club. We will look for the best option and I am not ruling out another year in Dortmund, theoretically this is still possible ”, said Mino Raiola when asked by one of the powerful teams that has it in the pipeline.

Regarding the Barça institution, he also considered that, “It will always remain one of the biggest clubs in the world despite his current situation. In 1 or 2 years they will return ”.

“Barcelona has the power to create great economic agreements. They will only need 1 or 2 years to return ”, sentenced the agent of other renowned players such as Paul Pogba, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Gianluigi Donnaruma.

The world of football is waiting for what may happen to Norway’s top star, whose numbers at Dortmund are surprising, reaching 76 goals in 74 games played since he arrived in Germany.

Despite having a signed contract that links him to Dortmund until 2025, the rumors about his departure take more and more force, especially after it became known that one of the clauses of the agreement would indicate that from January 2022 the footballer will have a price of 80 million euros, a figure that, due to its performance and its possibilities of continuing to grow, is considerably acceptable.

Weeks ago, the Haaland representative acknowledged in dialogue with German radio Sport1 that “There are great chances” that the forward will leave Borussia Dortmund at the end of the season: “Maybe next season, maybe the next one,” he remarked, in addition to making it clear what his next destinations could be.

“It can, and will, continue to move forward. Bayern, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester CityThey are the big clubs I could go to ”, stated the agent.

