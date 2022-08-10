After controversial path, Women’s Tri starts activity in the U20 World Cup against New Zealand

Mexican women’s national team under 20. Photo: @Miseleccionfem

After a complicated close of preparation, the Women’s Mexican National Team is about to start his participation in the Under 20 World Cup which will take place in Costa Rica from August 10 to 28. Ana Galindo Its objective is a good presentation of the national team after coming to office after the dismissal of Maribel Domíguez.

The Mexicans will debut against the team from New Zealand on the first day of official activities and will do so with the Alejandro Morera Soto Stadium as a stage, which in Tico soccer is the home for the Liga Deportiva Alajuelense. The scheduled time to roll the ball is at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesdaycentral Mexico time.

In addition to the New Zealanders, El Tri shares a group with Colombia (August 13) and with Germany (August 16) in sector B of the World Cup. The Germans look like the big favorites obtain one of the tickets to the next phase, while the rest will fight for the remainder. In case of advancing to the quarterfinals, the Mexican team could find Brazil, Spain, Australia or the hosts themselves as rivals.

El Tri got his ticket to the World Cup last March after being runner-up in the Concacaf U-20 Women’s Championship. The Mexicans with a solid pace, won their three group stage games against Panama, Guyana and Honduras, then in the round of 16 they defeated Curacao by a nine-goal win.

Later, in the quarterfinals, they beat El Salvador five-one and in the semifinals, in a more complicated and even duel, they beat Canada by the slightest difference. In the final of the tournament they faced the United States with whom they lost by two goals to nil, but already with the ticket in hand.

Paradoxically, the complications on the way to the World Cup in the category came from off-court topics. Less than a month before the World Cup, the Mexican Football Federation decided to dismiss from the position of national coach Maribel Dominguez and his coaching staff after various complaints received in which various indiscipline was alleged.

“We received complaints through anonymous emails, others in person at CAR offices, others through messages to my line and they were identified because the complainants wanted it that way.

“We had talks with the presidency, the operational area, Human Resources experts and we spoke with more than 14 players, six people from the coaching staff and a few external people who had valuable information. This is how the process of an investigation was carried out and the decisions were made,” he said. A De Luisapresident of the FMF.

Ported: Espino Mendoza Celeste (Guadalajara), Manrique Mendoza Paola (Pachuca) and Acuña Soto Natalia (Tijuana)

defenders: Monroy Cortez Daniela (Blue Cross), Guzmán Prado Kinberly (Guadalajara), Canseco Bracamontes Fernanda (Pachuca), López Archila Samantha (Pumas), Ramírez Flores Alexxandra (Santos), Gutiérrez Campos Jana (Tigres) and Cazares Carrera Carol (Free) .

Midfielders: Mauleón Piñon Natalia (America), Vázquez Mendoza Anette (Guadalajara), Serrano Mendiola Blanky (Pachuca), Marín Valencia Bridgette (PSV Union FC), Chavero Álvarez Paola (Pumas), Delgado Félix Daniela (Santos), Soto Gallegos Alice (Pachuca ), Gutiérrez Alfaro Isabella (East Carolina University), Maldonado Velázquez Maritza (Querétaro)

front: Villanueva Flores Alexia (Santos) and Frías Andrea América (Bay Area Surf).

