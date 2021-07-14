After converting the ministry, Union Minister Piyush Goyal were given this vital duty within the Rajya Sabha.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal (Piyush Goyal) to Rajya Sabha (Rajya Sabha) I’ve been given nice duty. Piyush Goyal will now be the Chief of the Space within the Rajya Sabha. Former Union Minister Thaawarchand Gehlot was once not too long ago appointed as Governor. (Thawarchand Gehlot) will take its position. Thaawarchand Gehlot has been made the Governor of Karnataka. On the similar time, all the way through the most important reshuffle within the Union Cupboard, the ministry of Piyush Goyal has additionally modified.Additionally Learn – Indian Railways/IRCTC: Railways began operation of fifty trains; Railway Minister tweeted the ideas – Know the entire main points ….

Piyush Goyal now holds the fee of the Ministry of Trade, the Ministry of Shopper and Meals and Provides and the Ministry of Textiles as an alternative of the Ministry of Railways.

BJP’s Piyush Goyal appointed because the Chief of Space within the Rajya Sabha. (Record photograph) %.twitter.com/6EOBS2hrmd – ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2021

Goyal has were given this vital duty only a few days earlier than the monsoon consultation of Parliament ranging from July 19. The monsoon consultation of Parliament has been scheduled from July 19 to August 13.