After Dave Portnoy’s Fight With The Owner Of Dragon Pizza Packed:

Dave Portnoy, the CEO of Barstool Sports, got into a heated argument alongside the owner of Dragon Pizza within Somerville, Massachusetts, the day before. The next day, the pizza was full of happy customers.

One customer even disagreed with Portnoy’s review, giving his piece of maple bacon a far higher rate than Portnoy did. This week, a video of the owner of a Davis Square pizza shop fighting alongside Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy went viral, which led to a lot of harsh criticism online.

Last week, Portnoy, who started his multimillion-dollar media business within Massachusetts, stood outside of Dragon Pizza within Davis Square as part of his “One Bite Pizza Reviews” video series. In this series, he goes into a shop, buys a pizza, and eats it on the ground outside.

Portnoy Just Bought Barstool Sports For $1 From Penn Entertainment:

Founder of the restaurant Charlie Redd showed himself in the background of Portnoy’s video, and they quickly got into a shouting fight. “I’d probably give this one about a 9 out of 10, yet it’s a little soft, I have to agree,” the customer tells The Post as he chewed. “Yes, I did see.

I liked it more than he did, but that’s just my opinion. The owner, who the Boston Globe said was named Charlie Redd, appeared a bit out of control. Maybe he was just having a bad day.

The 46-year-old Portnoy just bought Barstool Sports back from Penn Entertainment for $1. He went to the pizza shop to do a single of his pizza reviews, which have become one of his specialties since he became a well-known sports journalist.

Portnoy Goes To Famous Pizza Places, Takes A Bite, And Then Makes An Assessment Of The Pizza:

In a series called “One Bite,” Portnoy goes to famous pizzerias, takes one bite, and then records a review of the pizza within the place, giving it a score from 1 to 10.

Portnoy didn’t seem to like his slice of Dragon Pizza. He called it “trash” as well as a “floppy mess,” and gave it a 6.4 grade. prior to the review came out, Redd talked about his conversation with Portnoy on Instagram, which got people interested.

But things got really heated Thursday night when Portnoy posted the review upon social media and talked of the tense argument on Tucker Carlson’s new show on X, which used to be Twitter.

Davis Square Got A “Punk Rock Pizza Shop” In 2018:

The “punk-rock pizza shop” opened within Davis Square in 2018, and people have been talking about it ever since. The Boston Globe called it the best local pizza place, and Boston magazine named it the best New York-style pizza in 2022.

Portnoy, who loves pizza, may have come to the place because of all the talk about it. Redd moved to Somerville after closing his restaurant in Roslindale, Redd’s in Rozzie. He did this because he was afraid that a plan in Boston to let more people get liquor licenses would hurt the value of the one he owned.

“Enjoy your pizza like any other customer, but I don’t like how you come in and judge a business after just one bite,” Redd told him. When Portnoy said that he supports small enterprises, the owner shot back, “I don’t see it that way,” and went back into the pizzeria.

Redd Came Back And Told Portnoy To Quit Blocking His Storefront:

A short time later, Redd came back outside and told Portnoy to cease standing at the entrance of his store. “Let me be clear, f–k you,” Portnoy shot back several times before calling the owner a “motherf–ker” as well as a “a–hole.”

Redd said he would call the cops, and when Portnoy queried why, he said, “Because you’re a f–king bitch.” Redd was seen inside a pizzeria upon Friday, but he didn’t seem to want to use his newfound fame to get more attention.

On a paper plate that is stuck to the window, the words “we aren’t talking regarding it” are written. The customer who earned Dragon Pizza a 9 out of 10 said that Portnoy’s review helped him decide to go there on Friday.