After Delhi, now Corona’s RT-PCR test in this state is cheaper, will have to give only 800 rupees

Gujarat Corona News: Corona continues to wreak havoc in the country. So far more than 94 thousand people have been infected with Covid-19 in India and more than 1 lakh 37 thousand have been killed. Corona cases are increasing rapidly in many states. Meanwhile, after Delhi, now the Gujarat government has made the most accurate and reliable RTPCR test of CoronaVirus cheaper. Gujarat government reduced the price of RT-PCR test related to Kovid-19 in private labs from Rs 1,500 to Rs 800.

Gujarat govt reduces price of RT-PCR tests conducted by private laboratories for # COVID19 to Rs 800 from Rs 1,500

– Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 1, 2020

Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel said that, ‘because the cost of the test kit has come down, the state government decided to provide this benefit to the people. Patel said, “The private laboratories authorized by the state government will charge Rs 800 for RT-PCR testing from today, which is Rs 700 less than the current price.” is.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that if a lab assistant is called at home to take a sample, Rs 1,100 will be charged for the RT-PCR test. At present the labs charge Rs 2,000 for taking a sample from home. He said that under the direction of Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, the core group of the government decided to reduce the cost of the investigation. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi and the Congress government in Rajasthan also recently decided to reduce the price of RT-PCR investigation.

