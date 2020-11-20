After eight months in Indore, the band rang, the groom had requested, some one get the band in my wedding…

Madhya Pradesh News: The band played on Thursday in Indore, Madhya Pradesh after six months amid the Covid-19 pandemic. After six months, the band members played the band fiercely to the tune of national song on Rajwada, MP Shankar Lalwani also supported the band and he also played the band. In fact, the band workers became unemployed due to the stagnation of the work for the last eight months. After getting permission to play the band, now their employment worries have ended. Also Read – After Love Jihad law in Madhya Pradesh, now Cow Cabinet has created political struggle

Although earlier the permission for Manglik works was given by the government, but even in that the band was not allowed to play. After which the Madhya Pradesh Band Union had approached the MP Shankar Lalwani. The MP assured him.

With the initiative of MP Shankar Lalwani, the CM of Madhya Pradesh gave this permission. After which the administration also issued an order in this matter. There is a happy atmosphere in the band union of Madhya Pradesh since the order was issued. After the decision came in the interest of the band personnel, the band union welcomed the MP Shankar Lalwani by playing the tune. The MP also supported the bandparty.

#WATCH Madhya Pradesh: Band players celebrated with Indore MP Shankar Lalwani after he helped them get permission to perform at marriage functions while following # COVID19 norms. (19.11.2020) https://t.co/ZdCQaAD0uC pic.twitter.com/8S6YfUgDyF – ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2020

Shankar Lalwani told that a groom had requested him that even though there are fewer people in the procession, it is very important to have a band to make the wedding memorable. Band should be allowed for this. After which MP Lalwani put the matter before the government and the CM was also given a green signal in this matter.