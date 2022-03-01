After Elden Ring, Miyazaki assures a challenging difficulty for his future games: “it is our identity”

The Japanese creative considers that his experiences, beyond being difficult, also leave memorable moments.

Since last Friday, the video game world has been starring in the world, experiences and battles of Elden Ring. From 3DJuegos we have joined this trend with a special 7 tips to start your adventures through the Middle Lands, because we know the trend of From Software with the devilish difficulty in the Souls.

If death were more than a mark of failure, how do I give it meaning?MiyazakiNow, we reopen this topic once again with the latest statements from Hidetaka Miyazaki regarding the difficulty of their games. And it is that, in an interview granted to The New Yorker, the Japanese creative has shared his vision and experiences in this class of titles: “I have never been a skilled player”, explains Miyazaki, “I die a lot. So, in my work , I want to answer this question: ‘If death were more than a mark of failure, How do I give it meaning? How can I make death enjoyable?‘”.

The answer lies, as the Souls community will know, in surviving all sorts of adversity no matter how big it may seem: “I feel sorry when someone feels there’s too much to overcome in my games,” admits Miyazaki. “I just want as many players as possible experience the joy that comes after overcoming a challengeWhich brings us to a different way of experiencing death in video games: “When I’m playing these games, I’m like, ‘This is the way I’d like to die’ (in a way that’s fun or interesting, or what create a story you can share)”.

Specifically in our games, the challenge is something that gives meaning to the experienceMiyazaki“Death and rebirth, trying and overcoming, we want that cycle to be enjoyable. In life, death is a horrible thing. In the game, it can be something more“, Miyazaki concludes. So, how could it be otherwise, the general tone of From Software is reaffirmed: “We always try to improve, but, specifically in our games, the challenge is something that gives meaning to the experience. So it’s not something we’re going to abandon for the time being. is our identity“.

The user’s interpretation creates a feeling of communication with the audienceMiyazakiWhat won’t go away either, according to Miyazaki, are the hints and hints of lore throughout his adventures. A detail that happens primarily thanks to the connection of the players: “That power of imagination is important to me,” he says in the interview. “Giving space to the user’s interpretation creates a feeling of communication with the audienceand, of course, communication between users in the community. This is something that I enjoy seeing develop in our games, and that has continued to influence my work.”

The interview granted to The New Yorker also contains some curiosities such as the ban on playing Dark Souls at Miyazaki’s house, because although his daughter is still 3 years old, he considers his works to be too personal to show them to the family: “I don’t want to let my family play my games, because I feel that they are going to see a bad part of me, something that is almost unpleasant”, explains the creative. “I don’t know. I would be embarrassed. So I say: ‘no Dark Souls at home’“.

Beyond the experience of the players in the Middle Lands, both for its exploration and for its glorious combats, the community has not been slow to detect some performance issues in Elden Ring. The developer has already gotten to work with new patches, but these bugs haven’t stopped her latest game from breaking records for concurrent users on Steam.

And there is a lot to see in Elden Ring. In 3DJuegos we have not yet been able to complete the latest adventure of Miyazaki and company, but our first 60 hours of gameplay and an analysis in progress already anticipate that we are facing a truly memorable work. A title whose sensations of discovery and overcoming will be remembered for a long time.

