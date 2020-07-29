After Elon Musk Challenged Johnny Depp To A Cage Match, People Are Already Betting On Their Odds

As if Johnny Depp didn’t have sufficient issues to fret about, what together with his libel swimsuit persevering with to convey new and thrilling allegations, particulars and pictures into the general public eye, he now has to fret a couple of potential cage match with Elon Musk. Nicely, kind of. The engineering/house mogul jokingly challenged the Pirates of the Caribbean actor to a knockdown, drag-out battle attributable to continuous allegations of a three-way affair between Musk, ex-wife Amber Heard and actress Cara Delevingne. So it needs to be no shock that betting odds have already surfaced, and folk suppose Musk goes to be the potential winner.