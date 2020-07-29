After Elon Musk Challenged Johnny Depp To A Cage Match, People Are Already Betting On Their Odds

Depart a Remark
As if Johnny Depp didn’t have sufficient issues to fret about, what together with his libel swimsuit persevering with to convey new and thrilling allegations, particulars and pictures into the general public eye, he now has to fret a couple of potential cage match with Elon Musk. Nicely, kind of. The engineering/house mogul jokingly challenged the Pirates of the Caribbean actor to a knockdown, drag-out battle attributable to continuous allegations of a three-way affair between Musk, ex-wife Amber Heard and actress Cara Delevingne. So it needs to be no shock that betting odds have already surfaced, and folk suppose Musk goes to be the potential winner.
As of the time of penning this report, betting platform MyBookies has cash line betting pegging Johnny Depp with the chances at a +300 standing, places Depp firmly within the nook of being the underdog. In the meantime, Elon Musk’s are at a standing of -600. That will all sound a bit complicated, however the website truly has a simple manner of explaining what these numbers imply.
Within the cash line betting construction, when you had been to guess on Johnny Depp, you’d must wager $100 to win $300, had been he to win the match. He’s the underdog, so sometimes, that’s how this stuff work. Nonetheless, when you guess on the chances on favourite of Elon Musk, you’d must wager $600 to win $100.
At 49 years previous, in considerably preventing form and able to ship Tom Cruise into house to movie a significant movement image, the South African magnate seems to be the favored winner by an extended shot. However whereas Johnny Depp often is the older competitor at 57 years previous, and with a little bit of a behavior of spending fairly a bit his personal wealth on his wine behavior, there’s an opportunity that these years of performing Pirates of the Caribbean stunts might have Depp in spryer form that we predict.
Let’s not overlook, this man reworked from a fun-loving pirate into the terrifying presence we noticed in director Scott Cooper’s mafia biopic Black Mass. If Johnny Depp has the time, the motivation and the trainers, he might pull off a large makeover that’ll see him prepared for this potential cage match. Presuming, after all, it truly occurs.
Nonetheless, when you really feel like betting on one other battle the place you may peg Elon Musk as an underdog, there’s one other cage battle listed the place Musk’s odds are at +300 with a -400 standing going to his proposed competitor, Mickey Rourke. It sort of makes you marvel what the chances could be on a Rourke/De Niro cage match, doesn’t it? Within the meantime, keep tuned to CinemaBlend, for all the updates on Johnny Depp’s libel swimsuit/potential cage match you may ever need.
