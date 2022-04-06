After Elon Musk’s joke, the option to edit tweets will finally come to Twitter

It seems that after all, Twitter users are going to be able to count on the platform’s most anticipated feature in years: the ability to edit tweets. Although we already talked about it after the survey that Elon Musk carried out with his followers recently, from the blue bird social network they confirm that they have been working on this function since last year.

Twitter ensures through the platform itself that it is working on the function, and that testing will start in Labs for Twitter Blue subscribers.

Much closer to being able to edit tweets

The social network has been clear in its message: they didn’t get this idea from a poll. While we’ve been hearing for some time that Twitter was rethinking adding a button to edit tweets, it’s now that users are much closer to getting this feature.

From Twitter they have even wanted to show a little bit of how this new feature works. And it is that as it appears in the GIF, this action would be found in the menu of the three points located at the top right of the tweet. There are no more details about how it works yet, but users can rest assured that the feature will finally arrive on the platform.

Everything indicates that the characteristic may be tested in advance by subscribers to the Twitter Blue service through Labs. From Twitter they assure that the function of editing tweets will come to Labs in the coming months to learn about ‘what works, what doesn’t, and what can be done with it’.

Among the possibilities that were being discussed was adding a limit of 5 or 10 minutes to edit the tweet

Elon Musk recently joked about editing tweets via a poll. In it he asked users if they wanted this button, a complete declaration of intent after the acquisition of 9.2% of the company by the tycoon. Among the possibilities that were being discussed was adding a limit of 5 or 10 minutes to edit the tweet, and a message that would mark that the message was modified.

Now the founder of SpaceX and CEO of Tesla belongs to the board of directors of Twitter, which means that we are likely to see some of his eccentricities reflected on the platformsomething that of course does not like to all the world.