After engineering, UPSC becomes a bully, then IPS officer becomes a badass crook, shocking story

new Delhi: Not much time was spent when the topper boy was studying in the village in the school. Were being welcomed everywhere. An example was being given that if the passion is there, the village boy can also become an IPS officer. Now this pride has disappeared in the same village and people. People are shocked that the boy he was proud of has become a badass after climbing the ladder of success. Uttar Pradesh Police is looking for him and a reward of 50 thousand has also been announced on him. After all, how did Manilal Patidar, who lives in Rajasthan, escape. That too when he was the SP of a district. Also Read – IAS, IPS Vipul Khanna will ease the path of those who dream of becoming IPS, launch of video book

Was achieved 188th rank, this is the background

Manilal Patidar’s age is only 32 years. Born on 25 November 1989, Manilal Patidar passed the UPSC examination in 2013. In this, Manilal had secured 188th rank. The hometown of Manilal, son of Ramji Patidar, is Dungarpur in Rajasthan. Manilal did engineering before becoming an IPS officer. After BTech from electronic telecommunications, Manilal did not feel like engineering, so he prepared UPSC and achieved great success after hard work. When this success was achieved, Manilal’s age was less than 25 years. Also Read – Bikeru Scandal: IPS Anant Dev Suspend, who was the then SSP of Kanpur, 8 policemen were killed.

IPS started recovery game as soon as it got district

Manilal Patidar was posted in UP. After living in the capital Lucknow, SP was created in Mahoba, but Manilal got addicted to earning money here. It is alleged that Manilal raised heavily while being SP. In a few months’ job, Manilal dreamed of becoming very rich and started a bribe game to fulfill it. Constant recovery was alleged. Also Read – Mamata Banerjee’s big charge, ‘Central government is threatening to control IPS officers of Bengal’

Bribe of 6 lakhs sought, businessman had to die

During SP in Mahoba, UP, it is alleged that a crusher demanded a bribe from a businessman. Demand to be given 6 lakh rupees per month. Kabrai crusher businessman Indrakant Tripathi refused to give this money, he was tortured. There was an attempt to bring the business to a standstill. Was raided Distressed by this, the crusher businessman shot himself. And he died. The incident occurred in September 2020 when the video before shooting went viral. Manilal Patidar was accused in this. The allegations were investigated and found to be true to a large extent.

50 thousand reward announced

A case was filed against Manilal Patidar in this case. And has been suspended. Manilal Patidar disappeared as soon as the case was filed. The reward of this IPS officer 25 thousand was announced by the UP Police, which has now been increased to 50 thousand rupees.

Only IPS absconded, the rest went to jail

Inspector General of Police (IG) of Chitrakootham region Satyanarayana said that a reward of Rs 25 thousand was announced on 29 November on the suspended former Superintendent of Police Manilal Patidar of absconding Mahoba for the past three months in the case of Kabrai crusher businessman Indrakant Tripathi for suicide and corruption. Today it has been made 50 thousand rupees. In this case, former Kabrai station officer Devendra Shukla has been arrested and sent to jail, sacked soldier Arun Kumar Yadav has surrendered in Lucknow court three days ago. Right now only Manilal Patidar is absconding.