After Farm Rules, now there’s a call for to repeal this legislation, know what Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind needs

Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, the rustic's main Muslim group, mentioned after Top Minister Narendra Modi's announcement to repeal all 3 central agricultural rules, that now the federal government will have to additionally repeal the amended Citizenship Act (CAA). In the meantime, BSP MP Kunwar Danish Ali additionally mentioned that Top Minister Modi will have to in an instant take into consideration repeal of CAA.

Jamiat President Maulana Arshad Madani mentioned in a remark, 'We welcome the announcement of the withdrawal of all 3 agricultural rules. We congratulate the farmers. Consistent with him, the farmers' motion additionally were given some inspiration from the anti-CAA motion.

Maulana Madani mentioned, 'Our Top Minister rightly says that the construction of our nation is democratic. In the sort of state of affairs, now they will have to additionally be aware of the ones rules, which might be associated with Muslims. CAA will have to even be withdrawn like agricultural rules.

Danish Ali, Lok Sabha member from Amroha, tweeted, "Repealing all 3 agricultural rules is a welcome step. I congratulate the farmers that their fight, sacrifice and sacrifice defeated the may of the federal government. Top Minister, there will have to be instant thought of repealing CAA too.

