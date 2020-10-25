After Film City, first data center park to be built in UP

Lucknow: In Uttar Pradesh, the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath government has approved the project to build the first data center park in the state with an investment of about Rs 600 crore. Hiranandani Group of Mumbai will build it on about 20 acres of land in Greater Noida. While this project will bring a huge employment opportunity for the youth, IT companies working elsewhere will get a lot of help in doing their business. Also Read – Neither policies of BJP government are correct, intention, wheel of development has stopped in Yogi Raj: Akhilesh

A government spokesperson said on Saturday that it will be the first-of-its-kind data center park equipped with state-of-the-art technology and facilities. For this project which provides development and employment to the state, the Chief Minister has instructed the officials to arrange the land. Mumbai’s real estate developer Hiranandani Group has now moved to Uttar Pradesh after building such data centers in Mumbai, Chennai and Hyderabad. Also Read – AAP MP Sanjay Singh’s big accusation on Yogi government, said- action on criminals in UP is done by asking caste

He told that many other companies have also shown interest in the data center. After the creation of the data center, companies operating in other states can also be connected to the state. To invest in the data center sector, Rack Bank, Adani Group and other companies have proposed a huge investment of Rs 10,000 crore to the state government. The power consumption in the data center is high, so the data center park will be provided electricity with open access. Also Read – Adityanath give proof of being a true yogi, he does not know how I went about India by going to Pakistan: Owaisi

“Due to lack of adequate data center, data of all parts of the country including Uttar Pradesh is kept abroad,” the spokesperson said. After its creation, we will be able to keep our data safe in our country. On the initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, work has been done on the plan to build such data centers across the country for some time.

He informed that the state government is also formulating a separate policy for this in view of the vast potential in the field of data centers. The spokesman said that the data center is a large group of computer servers connected to the network. It is used by companies for large amounts of data storage, processing and distribution.

In Uttar Pradesh, there are millions of consumers of social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, Instagram, YouTube etc. and it is expensive and difficult to keep the data associated with these users safe. Apart from this, the data of banking, retail trade, healthcare, travel, tourism and Aadhar card etc. are also important.