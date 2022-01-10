After five months of absence and after overcoming the covid, Rafael Nadal established himself in Melbourne and waits for the Australian Open

The Spanish Rafael Nadal celebrates his victory against the American Maxime Cressy, in the Melbourne Summer Set. EFE / EPA / JAMES ROSS



The Spanish tennis player Reef Nadal has conquered the title of the tournament of Melbourne (Australia), category ATP 250 and that serves as a preparatory event for the Australian Open, after beating the American in the final this Sunday Maxime Cressy (7-6 (6), 6-3), who offered battle but could not prevent the Spaniard from raising his 89th trophy on the ATP circuit.

Thus, the number six in the world has 19 consecutive seasons winning at least one title, all after five months of absence to recover from a foot injury that deprived him of participating in the Olympics and after having overcome the coronavirus.

“Having a trophy under your arm means a lot after you’ve been standing for so long”, affirmed the historical reference of the sport during the presentation of trophies of the Melbourne Summer Set. “Maxime is something new that you bring to the game and I wish you the best for the rest of your career,” he said about the 24-year-old before leaving the venue.

American Maxime Cressy celebrates beat Dimitrov in the semifinals but couldn’t beat Nadal (Efe)

The Spanish reached the final after winning the duel before the Finn Emil Rose Mountain by 6-4 and 7-5, while the American classified from the previous one surprised the Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov (3 in the ranking) after beating him in a tight clash by 7-5 and 7-6 (9),

However, the one from Manacor had to sweat at the Rod Laver Arena, where from January 17 the oceanic Grand Slam will be played, to defeat a Cressy who survived all five ‘break’ balls during the first set and the tiebreak forced the dispute. In it, Nadal was more solvent and managed to win the partial.

In the second heat, after an exchange of breaks before the equator, the former world number one won the last three games to close the 125th final of his career in an hour and three quarters.

Rafael Nadal waits for the first Grand Slam of the year (Efe)



On your return week, Nadal has added four games (one doubles and three singles) and around seven hours of play, a good test to face the Australian Open, where he aspires to his first title since 2009 and to win his 21st great, which would make him the player with the most titles in history in the category.

It should be remembered that Rafa He returned to win an ATP title after his victory in the Rome final against Serbian Novak Djokovic last May. With this, the Majorcan is the fourth player with the most individual men’s titles (89) of the Open Era, behind only Ivan Lendl (94), Roger Federer (103) and Jimmy Connors (109).

